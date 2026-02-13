A masterclass in hair

Level 3 Hairdressing students at Oaklands College were treated to an inspiring Bridal Hair Masterclass by award winning professional stylist Kim Sandford Hairdressing.

The hands-on session gave students the opportunity to observe an experienced industry professional at work while gaining valuable insight into the skills and standards required within bridal hair styling. Throughout the session, students explored current bridal trends, discussed client consultation techniques and learned how to create styles that are both elegant and long-lasting. Watching a specialist demonstrate her craft in real time allowed learners to see how technical precision, creativity and calm professionalism come together in a wedding setting.

The workshop proved to be a fantastic experience for the group, who were fully engaged from start to finish and clearly enthusiastic about learning directly from someone actively working in the industry. Kim demonstrated a variety of bridal looks, from classic romantic updos to more contemporary textured styles, carefully explaining each stage of the process. She shared expert tips, practical tricks and honest insights into working with brides, giving students knowledge they can now apply within their own assessments, salons and future careers.

Experiences like this form a key part of the College’s commitment to preparing students for employment. Alongside their qualifications, learners benefit from industry talks, masterclasses, employer visits and live demonstrations. These opportunities help students understand the realities of the profession, explore different career pathways and build the confidence required to succeed in competitive environments. By connecting classroom learning with industry expertise, the College ensures students develop both technical ability and professional awareness.

Level 3 hairdressing student Porsha said:

“From the moment Kim arrived, she was approachable, knowledgeable, and genuinely passionate about bridal hair. What really stood out was how supportive and engaging she was. She encouraged questions, gave honest advice, and shared real-world tips about working with brides, managing expectations, and creating long-lasting styles for a full wedding day. It was an incredibly valuable experience and was really motivating.”

Staff were equally proud of how the group embraced the opportunity. Kayleigh Moran-Hawkins, Curriculum Team Manager Hair and Beauty, at Oaklands College added:

“Our students threw themselves into the masterclass and asked brilliant questions. Opportunities like this are invaluable. They help students see what’s possible, understand industry expectations and gain the confidence to take their next steps. Kim was fantastic, and the students came away truly inspired.”

The College extends its thanks to Kim Sandford Hairdressing for sharing her time, expertise and passion, and for helping shape the next generation of talented stylists.