A Special Day for College Graduates

More than 150 graduates from NPTC Group of Colleges celebrated their academic achievements and donned their caps and gowns at a special ceremony where they were joined by newly appointed Honorary Fellow Professor Donna Meade OBE.

The students, who completed degree and higher-level courses, were applauded by family, friends, tutors, and special guests, including former Honorary Fellows at the Princess Royal Theatre in Port Talbot and now become new members of the College’s Alumni.

The annual ceremony, which was held at the Princess Royal Theatre in Port Talbot reflects the links the College has developed with other institutions, including the University of Wales, Trinity Saint David, the University of South Wales and Wrexham University. Through these partnerships, NPTC Group of Colleges is able to offer a range of Higher National Certificates, Higher National Diplomas, Foundation Degrees, Degrees and Internationally accepted qualifications that carry an excellent reputation within the public and private sectors.

It was a special day for the newest Honorary Fellow, Professor Donna Mead OBE, who was awarded a fellowship for services to Nursing in Wales. Professor Mead, who is also a former board member at the College, has dedicated over 50 years to healthcare and education, significantly shaping nursing in Wales. She was instrumental in developing the first undergraduate nursing degree at Swansea University and her accomplished career includes roles as a clinician, researcher, educator, and leader, earning her numerous accolades. Beyond academia, she has served on NHS boards and contributed to community initiatives, making her a visionary and advocate for public service.

Professor Meade said. She was honoured to be presented with the Fellowship.

“Over the years I have received many awards. I became a nurse and professor and was given the OBE by the late Queen, but I have to say the honour I am most proud to receive is from my local college today. This College is so special to me. My son studied here and went on to achieve his bachelor’s degree and master’s. My nephew did his A Levels here and went on to be a doctor and my niece is graduating today, and I am so pleased to share this graduation ceremony with her. I know first-hand that this college lives its values of supporting all students in achieving their dreams and potential. Today is not about me as honoured as I am to be here, it’s about the graduates and their remarkable achievements and the start of their journey as they go on to the rest of their lives.”

Mark Dacey, CEO of NPTC Group of Colleges formally congratulated the students on behalf of the Governors and staff at the College.

“Celebrating success at our Higher Education awards is the pinnacle of performance and achievement, especially considering the huge personal efforts that our students, families and friends have endured to get to this prestigious graduation ceremony. It underlines the fact that there are always chances to access Higher Education, no matter what stage you are in your career, whether you are starting your career, changing your career, making life choices or studying for yourself. We are your access point to lifelong learning!”

He also praised the staff at the College.

“They are the people who can, and do inspire where there is sometimes a lack of inspiration, they connect with learners where previously little attempt has been made, they guide learners to make informed choices, they mentor learners when they are finding things difficult, they build learners’ knowledge, skills and ability in a way that will help them – not just now – but for the rest of their lives, and above all – they can give confidence to learners when their confidence has taken a knock. Amazing people who often go Above and Beyond the Call of Duty!”