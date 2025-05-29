A Thrilling Day at the Borders College Start-up Competition

From Entrepreneurial Lead at Borders College, Lee-Anne Gillie.

We had an incredible finale to our 2025 Start-up Competition this week, with 16 amazing pitches delivered by students from @BordersCollege, Heriot-Watt University, D&G College, Earlston High School, and Berwickshire High.

From dog therapy to eco products, travel platforms to beauty ventures — the creativity and ambition shown by students was inspiring. For the first time, we even had a Borders College lecturer step up to pitch!

After a tough day of judging, our panel selected:

Joint 1st Place : B’Travel and Heart and Lesh

: B’Travel and Heart and Lesh Joint 2nd Place: Elysium Beauty by Shauni and Earlston High’s EcoSipp

A huge shoutout to Lilly Fox, who earned a wildcard place with Scottish EDGE. The panel praised her pitch as “a cut above” for its ambition and real-world planning.

Lee-Anne Gillie, Entrepreneurial Lead at Borders College, said:

“This project has been a career highlight for me! It’s about giving students space to think, try, grow, and see the value in their own ideas. What we saw at the final was a celebration of possibility, talent, and potential right here in the South of Scotland.”

The event marked the culmination of five months of collaboration between staff, students, businesses, and enterprise partners. Special thanks to all the local organisations and government agencies who supported workshops, mentoring, and judging — and of course to our own fantastic Borders College staff and students.

The future of enterprise in the Borders is looking very bright!

Borders College offers a wide range of learning opportunities and courses across various disciplines. So, whether you’re interested in vocational training, professional development, or pursuing higher education, the college provides options to suit different interests and career paths.

The college has a reputation for delivering industry-relevant training programs. The curriculum is designed in collaboration with employers and industry experts to ensure students acquire the skills and knowledge required in the job market. This practical approach enhances employability prospects for graduates.

Borders College boasts a team of experienced and qualified staff members who are dedicated to delivering high-quality education. They bring their expertise and industry experience into the classroom, creating a conducive learning environment and providing valuable guidance to students.

The college is equipped with modern facilities and resources, including well-equipped classrooms, workshops, and I.T. resources. These facilities enhance the learning experience and provide students with access to the tools they need to succeed in their studies.

At Borders College, we prioritise the well-being and success of its students. The college offers a wide range of support services. These services ensure that students receive the help they need to excel academically and personally.

These are just some of the factors that contribute to Borders College’s reputation as a great college to study at, offering a supportive learning environment, industry relevance, and opportunities for personal and professional growth.