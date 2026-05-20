Blackburn College Powers Up to Help Lead the Nation’s Hydrogen Vehicle Revolution

Blackburn College has become the first in England to offer advanced hydrogen vehicle technology training, to create a new generation of skilled mechanics to drive towards Net Zero targets.

The college has received approval from the Institute of the Motor Industry to deliver its Level 3 Hydrogen qualification, which comes after a six-figure investment into the College’s new Hybrid Electric Automotive Training (HEAT) facility.

The launch of this new HEAT qualification positions Blackburn College at the forefront of emerging automotive skills training.

Dr Fazal Dad CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, Blackburn College said:

“To be the first centre in the country to be given approval to run this ground-breaking qualification is a true landmark achievement for Blackburn College.

“By becoming the first approved centre in England, Blackburn College reinforces its commitment to delivering cutting edge technical education and supporting the region’s workforce with future ready skills.”

Aimed at individuals across the retail and public service automotive sectors, including commercial garage owners, emergency service and fleet operations, the new IMI Hydrogen Level 3 course will enable motor technicians to train on the most advanced kit, systems and processes.

Advanced Automotive Technical Trainer Michael Yerbury has been leading the developments in hydrogen training at the HEAT centre.

Michael said:

“This is a hugely important endorsement from the IMI and an honour to be the first centre in the country to deliver the IMI accredited Hydrogen level 3 qualification.

“We aim to provide high-quality, informative training to give our candidates the skills and knowledge to deal with this emerging technology.

“The delivery of these innovative courses, along with our strong links with Block Automotive and developments with hydrogen technical training resources, will encourage technicians and students across the UK to move onto this technology.”

Michelle Barrett, from The Institute of the Motor Industry, said:

“Blackburn College becoming the first centre in England to deliver the qualification marks a significant step forward for the automotive sector’s transition to low carbon technologies.

“As hydrogen emerges as a key part of the future motoring mix, it is vital that technicians are equipped with the specialist skills and knowledge required to work safely and effectively with these systems.”

This new qualification is being delivered in partnership with training provider Block Automotive Ltd.

Sherard Block, Operations Director at Block Automotive, said:

“As the industry continues transitioning towards low-emission and alternative-fuel technologies, it is becoming increasingly important for colleges and training providers to invest in hydrogen training solutions alongside EV systems.

“Hydrogen technology is expected to play a significant role across many sectors, creating demand for skilled technicians trained in diagnostics, safety, maintenance, and system operation.

“By investing in hydrogen training equipment, colleges can future-proof their programmes, support Net Zero objectives, strengthen employer partnerships, and provide learners with the practical skills required for the next generation of engineering industries.”