Recording studio unlocks young people’s musical potential with UKSE support

Business finance provider UKSE has funded a recording studio being used by young people taking their first steps in music and enabling them to learn technical skills.

YMCA North Staffordshire’s recording facility, launched with financial support from UKSE, is giving young people in the area access to professional-standard music recording and podcasting facilities to help them to gain experience.

Based at YMCA’s Hanley site in Stoke on Trent, the studio is part of a multi-million-pound youth hub that encourages creativity, confidence and collaboration among people aged under 25.

UKSE’s funding ensured the facility was kitted out with recording equipment used as part of drop-in sessions and songwriting workshops, as well as being a dedicated space for music creation and podcasting.

Since the centre officially opened last July, 150 young people have made use of the studio. Among those to benefit is Alyx, aged 20. Alyx said “The effects are good, I really enjoy being in there. I use the space to relax and develop music skills and creativity.”

Providing investments of up to £1m to generate growth, create jobs and bolster the economy, UKSE’s team based in Keys Business Village, Cannock, supports SMEs in Birmingham, the Black Country, Coventry, Staffordshire and Telford. UKSE makes equity investments, ensuring management stays in control and with a flexible exit policy.

Mike Lowe, UKSE Regional Executive, said:

“UKSE is committed to helping businesses and organisations grow and prosper for the benefit of the community so when we first visited in person it was clear that the YMCA North Staffordshire should be supported as it plays a particularly important role in supporting young people.

“It has been fantastic to see the recording studio brought to life. The team at YMCA North Staffordshire are giving young people a real opportunity to build confidence, find their voice and explore future careers, and we are proud to have played a part in making that happen.”

Nicky Twemlow, CEO of YMCA North Staffordshire, added:

“Music connects with young people in a way few other things can. Thanks to UKSE’s support, we have a space that is not only inspiring but is also proving genuinely life-changing for young people in North Staffordshire.

“We are continuing to work with local partners to help to maximise the space and provide opportunities to more young people.”

Operating since 1975 UKSE has invested more than £115 million and helped create more than 83,000 jobs.

Providing investment options including business acquisitions, management buyouts, company expansions or the purchase of new equipment, UKSE is energised to meet the businesses of tomorrow and to support communities.