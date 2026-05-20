Appointment of Non-Executive Director to the Department for Work and Pensions Board

Lisa Tremble appointed as Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Executive Leadership Board at DWP from 1 April 2026.

Lisa brings extensive expertise in HR, leadership and transformation, including senior experience at British Airways.

The appointment has been made in accordance with the Public Appointments Governance Code, with all required approvals secured.

An expert in HR, leadership and transformation has been appointed to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) Departmental Board as it continues to deliver the government’s priorities on employment, welfare reform and the skills agenda.

Lisa brings extensive experience, most notably from her senior career at British Airways, where she developed significant expertise in people strategy, corporate affairs and organisational change.

She will support the department as it drives forward its work on the skills agenda and public service transformation.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Pat McFadden, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Lisa Tremble to the DWP Board as our new Non-Executive Director. She brings an exceptional track record in people, transformation and corporate affairs that will be a real asset to our department.

“Lisa’s experience will help us to strengthen our approach to the skills agenda and ensure DWP continues to deliver for the people who rely on us. I look forward to working with her.”

New Non-Executive Director to the Department for Work and Pensions, Lisa Tremble said:

“It is a privilege to be joining the DWP Board at such an important time. DWP plays a vital role in people’s lives across the country, and I am looking forward to contributing my experience in leadership and transformation to support the department’s work.

“I am committed to helping DWP build on its strengths as it delivers for citizens and puts the skills agenda at the heart of what it does.”

Lisa joins the DWP from the Cabinet Office where she has been serving as a Non-Executive Board Member.

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