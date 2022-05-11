A unique opportunity for Hertfordshire employers to make a difference to a young person’s life

Join our forthcoming webinar to find out about Hop Into Your Future, funded by the UK government as part of the UK Community Renewal Fund. The project will enable employers to harness local talent and widen access to opportunities for young people in Hertfordshire.

Amazing Apprenticeships, which is leading stakeholder engagement for the project, is helping to create over 100 paid work experience placements with employers keen to support their local community and tap into the wealth of talent on their doorstep.

The project offers employers free ongoing training and support, financial incentives, the opportunity to build recruitment pipelines and shape relations with training providers, all while tapping into local talent. In turn, young people will be offered paid-for taster work experience, an introduction into local opportunities and a platform upon which to launch their future career.

Amazing Apprenticeships director Anna Morrison says:

“The aim is for young people to be exposed to work opportunities in a supportive workplace environment as they make decisions about their future and for employers to discover and harness talent on their doorstep. The ideal outcome will be for these connections to progress into traineeships or apprenticeships as an organic transition.”

Hertfordshire based employers wishing to find out more about the project can attend a free webinar on Thursday 26th May at 1pm with no obligation. Register your free place: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JbsmAbwqQL-f8xymLFriBw

For more information on how HOP Into Your Future can help build your talent pipeline, support you to fill your vacancies and access incentives and funding please visit: https://amazingapprenticeships.com/hop-into-your-future/

