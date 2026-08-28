Ofsted publishes new toolkit for inspecting prison and YOI education

Ofsted has published a new toolkit and guidance for inspecting education, skills training and work in prisons and young offender institutions (YOIs) in England under the renewed education inspection framework.

The changes to inspection under the renewed framework include:

higher expectations for prison education and skills training, which reflect standards of further education and skills provision in the community.

a new inclusion evaluation area, focused on how providers overcome the diverse range of barriers prisoners can face to engaging in education, skills training and work.

a strengthened focus on teaching reading and improving literacy for prisoners who need it, to equip them to learn and to enter the workforce on release.

ensuring that prisons give prisoners the employability skills they need to enter work, and skills training that responds to labour market and employer need.

the removal of the overall effectiveness grade and introduction of more granular and nuanced grading across 5 evaluation areas.

Read the guidance: Inspecting education, skills training and work in prisons and YOIs : toolkit, operating guide and information

As with the other education provision Ofsted inspects, particular attention will be given to the experiences, outcomes and barriers to learning, work and/or wellbeing of; those who have special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), including needs related to neurodiversity; and those with other support needs.

Sir Martyn Oliver, Ofsted’s Chief Inspector, said:

High-quality education plays a vital role in supporting prisoners to become productive and engaged members of society upon their release. Improving literacy for prisoners will allow them to access a much wider curriculum and help them prepare for life after prison. Our renewed framework for inspections of prison education will drive a stronger focus on ensuring all prisoners, no matter what barriers to learning they face, benefit from excellent education, skills and work.

Prison and YOI inspections will consider 5 evaluation areas:

Inclusion

Leadership and governance

Curriculum, teaching and training

Achievement

Participation and development

Each evaluation area will receive one of 5 grades: