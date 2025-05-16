AAT launches Virtual Work Experience Programme to Boost Social Mobility and Career Prospects for Young People

AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians) has launched its first Virtual work experience (VWEX) programme as part of its ongoing commitment to improve social mobility and widening access to professional opportunities for everyone.

The AAT VWEX programme, developed in partnership with Springpod, an online careers and work experience platform, is aimed at pupils aged 14-19 years old, and free to all schools and pupils in the UK. Through the fully remote, interactive programme, participants will explore eight modules, each one focusing on a different topic such as ‘the world of bookkeeping’, ‘the world of accounting’, ‘employability skills’, and ‘career pathways and progression’, along with a variety of practical webinars and activities from finance professionals.

There are also two ‘sprints’ within the AAT programme, short real-life simulated tasks, filmed with AAT Tutors, Melanie Walker and Ellis Harris-Boulter, giving pupils a practical taste of what a career or apprenticeship in finance might involve.

The virtual format removes many of the challenges associated with traditional work placements, such as travel, accommodation, location-based restrictions or lack of contacts within their personal networks, ensuring that students from all backgrounds, regardless of geography or personal circumstances, have the chance to take part.

Pupils who feel accounting or bookkeeping is a potential career path for them, will have the opportunity to join AAT’s ‘Talent Pipeline’, where they will receive information, and tips on training and apprenticeship opportunities, as well as hear more about AAT Careers Hub a dedicated jobs board and career space focusing on the accountancy and finance profession.

Isla Billett, Product Director, Membership, Commercial and Charity at AAT, said:

“We know how powerful work experience can be in shaping a young person’s future, but access to it is not always equal. Our virtual programme is designed to help level the playing field by giving students a meaningful, engaging, and practical insight into the world of accounting and bookkeeping. By simulating real-world environments and scenarios, we can help them build confidence, develop transferable skills, and understand the opportunities that a professional career can offer.”

With approximately 987,000 young people aged 16 to 24 not in education, employment, or training (NEET), programmes that provide practical work experience to facilitate their entry into the workforce are key. The value of work experience in supporting young people’s long-term career prospects is well-recognised. Early exposure to the workplace environment even in a simulated format helps young people build employability skills such as communication, time management and teamwork, while boosting motivation and clarity around their future goals.

Isla Billett added:

“We believe talent should be recognised and nurtured, regardless of where someone comes from. By investing in this initiative, we’re not only supporting the next generation of potential accounting professionals but also taking a proactive role to unlock potential and build a more inclusive profession for the future.”

Sam Hyams, CEO at Springpod, said:

“We’re proud to be partnering with AAT to deliver this virtual work experience programme, which plays a crucial role in helping young people gain the confidence, insight and skills they need to succeed in the world of work. Opportunities like this are invaluable they give students a real sense of what a career in accountancy can look like, while equipping them with practical experience that sets them apart.”