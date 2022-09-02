Acis Group grows with two new services

Acis Group – a charity supporting people to live better lives – has continued its growth with the addition of two new services.

The organisation, which works across the East Midlands, Yorkshire and the Humber, is building on its work in education and student accommodation.

In August, Lincolnshire training provider and social enterprise CLIP joined the Acis Group family. And in September, it in-housed its student accommodation provision after previously delivering it through a joint venture with Derwent Students.

CLIP was founded in 1995, specialising in skills for the voluntary sector. Today, it is a well-established organisation with a clear goal for widening participation and helping thousands of Lincolnshire residents to obtain or refresh skills.

It supports more than 2,000 people each year across its three main learning centres in Gainsborough, Market Rasen and Mablethorpe. Its team delivers a variety of programmes to help people a range of backgrounds to pick up the skills and confidence they need to enhance their situations.

Acis Group has owned its student accommodation facilities for many years. The Trigon in Sheffield and Raleigh Park in Nottingham has rooms for more than 1,100 students across the two cities.

The expansion continues years of growth for Acis Group, which also added home independence agency Acis HomePlus and training provider Riverside Training to its group in the last four years, building on the 7,000 homes it owns and manages as a social housing provider.

Greg Bacon, Chief Executive at Acis Group, said: “We’ve said for many years that we are about more than just bricks and mortar, and this growth demonstrates that. We are committed to providing the best possible services for people in the communities where we work.

“Teams from CLIP, The Trigon and Raleigh Park have joined the Acis Group family at such an exciting time. These new services complement our existing delivery and mean we can help more people to realise their potential.”

To find out more about how CLIP supports people and communities, visit www.cliplearning.com.

To find out more about Acis Students, visit www.acisstudents.co.uk.

