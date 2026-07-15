ACT and ALS achieve double platinum accreditation with Investors in People

Welsh training providers, ACT and ALS, have been awarded Platinum accreditation in both We Invest in People and We Invest in Wellbeing.

The organisations have held their Platinum We Invest in People accreditation for several years, however this was the first time being assessed for the We Invest in Wellbeing accreditation. Receiving Platinum (the highest-level certification) on the first attempt is a rare achievement. During the assessment, Investors in People, the body behind the awards, praised ACT and ALS for taking a measured approach to the accreditation, recognising that the organisations had waited until a strong wellbeing strategy and infrastructure were firmly established before seeking formal recognition.

The assessment report highlighted that ACT and ALS have ‘moved beyond supporting wellbeing to creating an environment where people can sustainably perform at a high level – something very few organisations genuinely achieve.’

Assessors also praised the organisations’ outstanding commitment to employee wellbeing, describing the culture experienced during onsite visits as ‘inspiring’. The report also reflected on ACT and ALS’ visible leadership commitment, strong governance and continuous investment in initiatives that support colleagues’ mental, physical, social and financial wellbeing. It was also recognised that wellbeing is fully embedded in decision-making rather than treated as a standalone initiative.

Both organisations have invested heavily into wellbeing for staff, boasting a dedicated Wellbeing Officer amongst its staff, twelve Wellbeing Champions, assigned team wellbeing budgets and regular activities.

The report also highlighted the organisation’s culture of trust, openness and psychological safety, with colleagues describing ACT and ALS as a place where they feel genuinely cared for, supported and able to thrive.

Even the survey, which forms part of the overall assessment, garnered praise. The organisations received an outstanding employee engagement score of 765, significantly exceeding the Investors in People benchmark average of 703, with an impressive 88% survey participation.

Rebecca Cooper FCIPD, Head of People & Development at ACT and ALS, said: “Achieving Platinum accreditation for both We Invest in People and We Invest in Wellbeing is an incredible achievement and one that belongs to every colleague across ACT and ALS. These awards recognise far more than policies or processes – they reflect the culture we’ve built together, where people genuinely care about one another, are empowered to grow, and share a commitment to improving lives through learning.

“What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it comes at a time of significant organisational change. As we bring ACT and ALS together, it reinforces that our greatest strength has always been our people. The assessment recognised our coaching culture, our commitment to wellbeing, our investment in learning and development, and the trust and openness that exists across the organisation. These are not initiatives that happen in isolation – they are part of who we are every day.

“I am incredibly proud of every colleague who contributes to making ACT and ALS such a supportive, innovative and inclusive place to work. While Platinum is an outstanding milestone, we see it as motivation to keep listening, learning and striving to be even better for our colleagues, our learners and the communities we serve.”

The achievement places ACT and ALS among a small group of organisations to hold Platinum accreditation. Investors in People has accredited more than 50,000 organisations over the past 30 years, with around 4,000 organisations assessed each year. Within the education and training sector, only eight per cent of accredited organisations achieve Platinum status.