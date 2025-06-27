Activate Learning signs Memorandum of Understanding with Puy du Fou

Activate Learning and Puy du Fou have signed a Memorandum of Understanding marking the formation of a working partnership aiming to provide new training and employment opportunities for local young people.

French organisation Puy du Fou recently announced its plan for a historical theme park proposed just north of Bicester aiming to open in 2029.

Once planning is consented and construction is completed, it will deliver 2,000 direct jobs and 6,000 indirect jobs when it is fully operational.

Puy du Fou and Activate Learning have formed a commercial relationship to work towards providing pre-qualified staff to work at the proposed theme park.

Gary Headland, Chief Executive of Activate Learning, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with such a prestigious organisation as Puy du Fou. This collaboration presents a wealth of exciting opportunities for our learners of all ages, underpinned by a thoughtfully co-designed curriculum that will deliver truly immersive and enriching experiences.

“At Activate Learning, we take great pride in preparing our students for successful careers, and this new partnership further strengthens our ability to do so. It also reinforces our role as a key anchor institution within the communities we serve in Oxfordshire, Berkshire, and Surrey.

“This is a genuinely unique opportunity for our region. For a prospective employer of Puy du Fou’s calibre to engage with us so early in their journey is fantastic news; not just for our learners in Oxfordshire at Banbury & Bicester College, City of Oxford College, and Blackbird Leys Technology Campus, but also potentially for those at our campuses in Berkshire and Surrey.

“To ensure a trained workforce is in place by 2029, recruitment must begin in 2028, meaning close collaboration between our colleges and Puy du Fou will be vital. Given the breadth of our educational offer, we are confident that there will be a wide range of opportunities for our students to benefit from this profoundly important new relationship.”

Olivier Strebelle, Chief Executive of Puy du Fou said:

“We have found an excellent partner in Activate Learning. There is almost a perfect symmetry between the many job types Puy du Fou will require and the existing courses on offer at Activate Learning’s colleges, particularly Banbury & Bicester College, City of Oxford College, and Blackbird Leys Technology Campus.

“We need performers, engineers, digital and marketing specialists, hospitality staff, hotel and catering teams, animal welfare specialists, all manner of technicians, grounds staff and many more besides.

“We will work closely with Activate Learning and guarantee interviews with the Puy du Fou team. Some of our early recruits will undergo additional training at our parks in France and Spain as well.

“Our thinking at all our parks is ‘recruit locally’. We are very focused on delivering local jobs for local people in Bicester and Banbury and the surrounding area.”