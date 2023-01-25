Ahead by Bett: the destination for Higher Education leaders at Bett 2023

Following its launch last year Ahead by Bett, a dedicated space for the Higher Education community at the world’s biggest week in EdTech, is back bigger and better at the London ExCeL on 29-31st March 2023. With a larger area and its very own entrance, Ahead by Bett is the only event where you can go and meet suppliers, listen to thought-provoking content sessions and network with like-minded peers in the Higher Education sector.

Spread across three learning and networking spaces, Ahead by Bett will be hosting a wealth of speakers including:

Professor Steve Peters, author of The Chimp Paradox and Former Lead Psychiatrist for British Cycling & English National Football Team

Sarah Knight, Head of Learning and Teaching Transformation – Higher Education, Jisc

Paul LeBlanc, President, Southern New Hampshire University

, President, Southern New Hampshire University Rens van der Vorst, Head of IT Innovation & Technophilosopher, Fontys University of Applied Science

Visitors will also be able to hear from other influential changemakers in education, experience innovation and collaborate with peers all within one place dedicated to Higher Education, with over 50 exhibitors lined up to share their solutions for Higher Education woes.

The three Ahead by Bett spaces include:

The Auditorium: where keynote speakers will share their change-making ideas for Higher Education

The Sandbox: where visitors can get hands-on with new technologies for lecturers and students and discover how to apply new ideas in different institutions

The Collaboration Space: For visitors to join curated networking sessions and in-depth roundtable discussions hosted by some of our partners

Last year we saw over 2300 unique visitors from 83 different countries attend the launch of Ahead by Bett and we expect even more for 2023. This year we expect even more international collaboration at Ahead by Bett with the launch of Connect @ Bett, the groundbreaking new meetings programme that’s transforming the way the EdTech community connects and collaborates.

With this year’s overarching themes confirmed as reconnect, reimagine and renew, Ahead by Bett provides a place for the Higher Education community to congregate and tackle the plethora of business and pedagogical challenges faced by the sector.

Representatives from Institutions like University of Oxford, UCL, University of Nebraska, University of Sheffield, Universite de Lausanne have already confirmed interest and will be attending Ahead by Bett.

Max Oliver, Event Director of Ahead by Bett said:

“Following the success of last year’s launch, we can’t wait to bring together leaders and solutions providers in the Higher Education space to a bigger and better Ahead by Bett to address and tackle the challenges faced by the sector. With nearly 300 different Higher Education institutions in attendance last year, we are excited to see this year will optimise and initiate more conversations with academics, changemakers, heads of faculty, and technology leads, who will share their expertise and vision for the future of Higher Education”

Registration for Bett UK 2023 is now open at: https://bettuk23-registration.personatech.com/

Bett 2023 takes place at London’s ExCeL on March 29-31st 2023

For more information see: https://uk.bettshow.com/

The full list of speaker presenting at Ahead by Bett can be found here: https://www.aheadbybett.com/speakers

