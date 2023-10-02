ALTON COLLEGE ALUMNI BRINGS EDINBURGH FRINGE PLAY TO COLLEGE THEATRE

Determination, drive, and a keen passion for Drama has enabled a former Alton College student to make her mark in the industry.

Tabitha Morgan (Tabby) who recently completed a first-class Drama degree at Queen Mary University of London (QMC) has taken the theatre world by storm in more ways than one.

Tabby, who studied A Level Film Studies, Drama, and English Literature at Alton College has celebrated a number of wins, despite only leaving college three years ago. These achievements include founding her own theatre company ‘Act House’ and pitching multiple plays to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe whilst being successfully selected on each and every occasion.

Following the success of her plays, Tabby decided to bring ‘Dead End Job’, a light-hearted and high-energy farcical romantic comedy to Alton College’s theatre alongside 12 other industry performers and creatives. Tabby, who enjoys writing plays with ‘absurd plots’ showcased her commendable work to an enthusiastic audience consisting of current students and the general public followed by a Q&A session.

Speaking of the event, Natalie Randall, Programme Leader for Arts and Humanities said:

“It feels satisfyingly full circle to have an ex-student bring the play they have written, produced, and taken to Edinburgh Fringe back to our theatre and share their knowledge, experience, and top tips on creating theatre with our current students. It was such a feel-good night on many levels.”

Alongside her current achievements, Tabby is soon to be studying a Masters at The Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London which will continue to fuel her passion for the creative arts.

When asked what advice she would give to prospective students considering a similar pathway to herself, Tabby said:

“Having a really keen interest, determination and drive is really important as this industry can be extremely hard. Alton College provided me with a very encouraging atmosphere and studying here really made me feel supported.

The key skills I obtained during my time at College included team building, learning how to effectively work as a group, and listening to others’ ideas. My time at Alton College really did build my confidence. Without studying here, I wouldn’t have had the confidence to pitch my plays at Edinburgh Fringe.”

