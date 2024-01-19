Amanda Rowley joins the board of governors at Sparsholt College Group  

Sparsholt College Group (@Sparsholt_Coll) is proud to announce the appointment of Amanda Rowley, a distinguished former secondary school headteacher, as a new member of the board of governors. With an illustrious career spanning several decades in education, Amanda brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to her role as a college governor.

Amanda’s journey in education began as a foreign languages teacher in Newcastle upon Tyne, eventually leading her to a successful 18-year tenure as the headteacher at The Wavell School in Farnborough. Her extensive background in teaching and leadership positions her as a valuable addition to the Sparsholt College Group’s governance team.

Having moved to Hampshire in 1996 after management roles at the University of Sydney and in Essex, Amanda has actively contributed to the educational landscape in the region. She represented secondary headteachers on various Hampshire County Council forums and engaged with military communities, demonstrating her commitment to improving education for all.

Amanda’s desire to contribute to positive outcomes for learners makes her an ideal candidate for the role of governor. Her involvement as a patron of the charity Reading Force, supporting service families through literacy programs, reflects her commitment to community engagement and social responsibility.

Reflecting on her appointment, Amanda states,

“I am thrilled about the opportunity to continue my journey as a lifelong learner and contribute my skills and experience to the Sparsholt College Group. I look forward to working with the board to oversee the strategic direction and performance of the college.”

Julie Milburn, Principal & Chief Executive of Sparsholt College Group, expresses her enthusiasm for Amanda’s appointment, saying,

“We are delighted to welcome Amanda Rowley to the board of governors. Her wealth of experience in education, leadership, and community engagement will undoubtedly strengthen our team as we navigate the future of Sparsholt College Group.”

Amanda Rowley’s achievements during her tenure as headteacher at The Wavell School include significant growth in enrolment, the development of a Special Needs Resource Provision, and securing substantial grant funding. Her commitment to improving facilities and fostering a positive learning environment is evident in various projects, such as the re-cladding of buildings, expansion of learning support areas, and acquisition of additional facilities.

Amanda’s passion for learning and her belief in the importance of agriculture for the planet’s future align with Sparsholt College Group’s mission. Her appointment underscores the institution’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and the development of science and technology in the further education sector.

Individuals interested in contributing to the Sparsholt College Group’s mission and becoming a governor can apply here or contact [email protected].

Published in