Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports Masters begins with 680 participants from across Europe

Students from six UK universities are taking part in the 7th annual Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports Masters (AUEM) competition to win €20,000 and the title of European Champion.

The 680 university participants representing 21 countries across Europe include students from University of Kent, De Montfort University, Staffordshire University, University of Exeter, University of East Anglia, and University of Warwick.

A revamped competition

Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports Masters is the continental competition bringing together university students who won their respective National Championships.

This year’s edition brings new features to enhance the competitive experience for participants, fans and spectators alike. For the first time, Riot Games’ VALORANT will be included in the games pool, adding to League of Legends, Rocket League, Clash Royale and Teamfight Tactics.

Another new feature of this year’s revamped competition will see teams from the MENA region, including United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Morocco, join students from Europe in the EMEA tournament for Rocket League and Teamfight Tactics.

Live finals will be held for both League of Legends and VALORANT as well as a major offline event held in July on the world stage.

Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports Masters has grown significantly in participation and popularity since its inception, growing from five teams representing five countries in its first edition in 2016, rising to 680 participants from 21 countries this year, a new high for the competition.

Josh Williams, Global Head of Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports, said: “We want to build on last year’s return to hosting live finals by adding more game titles, providing more students with the opportunity to compete on stage internationally.” He also stated he “can’t wait to welcome back students for another season of the world’s most prestigious university tournament and provide them with more unforgettable experiences.”

The entire competition can be followed live on the Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports Masters Twitch channel, and will be streamed live in five languages: English, Spanish, Italian, French and German.

