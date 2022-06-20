Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Annual showcase of Art & Design a great success

Borders College June 20, 2022
Exhibition work on show
The @BordersCollege annual Art & Design exhibition has been a growing tradition for a number of years now, with students showcasing their end-of-year work to the general public.

This year’s exhibition took place at the Scottish Borders Campus and gave visitors the chance to view the fantastic work of the students, including work by the Art and Design and Graphic Design students. Footfall was high and some excellent feedback was given by all who attended.

Showcasing their work, whether as a client presentation or in a gallery setting, is a necessary part of the professional practice and the exhibition allows for the students work to be viewed by the general public.

Curriculum Learning Manager for Creative Industries Veronica Blackwood commented:

“It’s traditional for our Art and Design and Graphic Design students to have an end-of-year show and we were delighted to be able to host the event again.”

Visitors got the chance to view everything from self-portraits to client projects, including the use of photography and digital imagery, as well as more traditional mediums such as pencil, paint and print.

Veronica added:

“Viewers saw the inspirational work created by the students and, as always, there was an array of talent on offer. We hope that the viewers enjoyed it and would love to hear everyone’s thoughts.”

If you are interested in Art & Design or Graphic Design as a career, please follow this link to view the courses on offer: http://www.borderscollege.ac.uk/course-search 

Borders College

