Apprenticeship Expo draws thousands of visitors to Exeter College

An estimated 3,000 people attended Exeter College’s annual Apprenticeship Expo on Thursday 12 February 2026, which saw College faculties and 55 employers showcase the learning and career pathways available to young people and adults through apprenticeships.

Held at the College’s Sports Hall in Exeter city centre, the event gave prospective learners, parents and adults the chance to meet employers, ask questions and explore vacancies across sectors including transport, construction, engineering, media and more.

As the South West’s leading apprenticeship training provider, Exeter College currently supports just under 2,000 apprentices across 85 different programmes. These programmes span engineering and aerospace, healthcare, hospitality and catering, as well as being the only UK college to offer a specialist apprenticeship in counter fraud.

In January this year, Exeter College confirmed its merger with North Devon College, forming the Exeter and North Devon Colleges Group. The merger will create one of the UK’s leading apprenticeship training providers and will see the number of apprentices in learning across the group reach close to 2,500.

To meet growing employer demand, Exeter College will expand its offer for the 2026/27 academic year, adding a Level 5 Coaching Professional programme, along with new sheeting, cladding and waterproof membrane pathways in its Roofer Apprenticeship.

Mike Blakeley, Group Executive Director of Partnerships and Apprenticeships, said:

“It was brilliant to see over 3,000 future Apprentices from across Devon and the wider South West region come together with 55 employers at our annual Apprenticeship Expo. An apprenticeship is a brilliant route for anyone to start, switch or progress a career, while also helping employers shape and train the skilled workers they need. Employer appetite as ever is very strong, and we thank them for their unwavering support.”

“With nearly 2,500 apprentices in learning, and after merging with North Devon College, as a group we are proud to be amongst the UK’s leading apprenticeship training providers. We’re continuing to develop our offers to people across the region, and we’re excited to be helping more people into brilliant careers and addressing skills shortages in key industries.”

Jacob Tear, an Engineer at South West Metal Finishing, completed his apprenticeship at Exeter College in 2023 and was representing the company at this year’s Expo. He said:

“Doing an apprenticeship was the best decision I made. I got paid to do my work and learn my college course. I started my apprenticeship during Covid, so it was a bit difficult, but the College always helped us out, kept us going if we needed support.

“Everyone (at South West Metal Finishing) is friendly, and whenever I needed to chat, they would always be open. And going on to train apprentices now, I knew how they would feel, so I can help them get out of their shells.”

Oliver Brewer is currently completing a Commis Chef Level 2 apprentice with ESS Compass Group, a company specialising in catering, cleaning, vending and facilities management services.Speaking about his Exeter College apprenticeship experience, he said:

“My favourite part about my apprenticeship is I’m learning on the job, instead of just being in a classroom and learning it. I find this is a lot better for me.

“The best bit about working with ESS is all the opportunities you can get. It’s such a big company, there are so many different things I could do, and places I can go afterwards.”

Abi Kinsey, a General Manager at ESS Compass Group, was representing the company and meeting potential new apprentices at the Expo. She said:

“The best part about training apprentices is watching and seeing them grow and their confidence improve. It’s seeing them be able to do the things they might not have been able to do before, just through the guidance and support you’ve been able to give them. It’s like you’ve had a part to play in their development through life!”

Adam Holloway trains apprentices for Great Western Railway. He said:

“It’s been a pleasure (working with Exeter College), they’re a great educational provider, and it’s great to work with them in delivering apprenticeships and delivering for people to better themselves.

“Being an apprentice, you have the chance to prove to yourself that the impossible is possible. It’s about working, not giving up, showing up and being resilient, and to achieve whatever you want. As an employer, it’s phenomenal to see that they’re following their dreams. For me, that’s the greatest feeling there can be.”