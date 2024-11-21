Are you Ageing well in Sunderland?

A researcher at the University of Sunderland, in collaboration with Sunderland City Council and LG Designer Maker CIC, has created an exhibition with residents to explore what ageing well in the city really means to them.

Building on the launch of the Council’s Ageing Well Ambassador Programme in 2019, this research aimed to ensure that residents who are ageing well in the city had their voices heard in their communities.

Residents over the age of 50 became collaborators on the project, sharing how they feel about ageing in Sunderland and helping to create an exhibition to showcase those findings.

Utilising a creative approach, Dr Sarah Lonbay, Professor of Social Sciences and Social Care at the University of Sunderland, Jackie Nixon, Public Health Practitioner and Ageing Well Lead at Sunderland City Council and Leon Garshong, founder and director of LG Designer Maker CIC ran arts-based workshops to explore resident’s experiences of ageing in the city.

Dr Lonbay said:

“This research project was a great opportunity to bring together local residents, the Council, the University and a local CIC to work together on an important topic.

“I was really impressed with Leon Garshong’s facilitation of the workshops and the way in which he supported residents to work together and create the conceptually informed artwork.

“The go-along interviews offered an important opportunity for residents to share how they engage in the spaces and places of Sunderland that are important to them and help them to age well.

“All of the participants enjoyed working on this project and we hope to build on this work in future. A big thank you to everyone who took part”.

The project found that ageing well for residents in Sunderland was about building resilience, adapting to change, and fostering connections and relationships which includes family, friends, pets and even strangers.

Physical and mental health was an important part of ageing well and was connected to residents’ access to services, outdoor spaces, and support when needed.

Residents valued the beautiful parks and coastline in Sunderland and accessing these spaces. It was crucial that people were able to access these spaces through a strong public transport infrastructure, well maintained paths, and plenty of benches for taking rests along the way.

Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Safer Communities, Councillor Kelly Chequer, said:

“It’s a major population trend in the UK how the average age is rising and in Sunderland we’re very much in line with that.

“Because of this, we must be planning ahead, asking, listening, learning and taking on-board what people think and we’ve worked closely with Ageing Well Ambassadors on this research.

“This research brought a lot of people together and will help Sunderland to address the challenges and opportunities that an ageing population brings.”

Jackie Nixon, Sunderland City Council’s Ageing Well Lead, said:

“As a city we need to think about how we provide and adapt our services in the future and that we have the physical environment and infrastructure that an ageing population requires.

“This research was very necessary, important and is being fed into how Sunderland adapts and shapes itself in an ageing world.”

The research project culminated in an exhibition that was unveiled at Sunderland City Hall by the Right Worshipful Mayor Councillor Allison Chrisnall. The showcased artwork uses a mixed media visual commentary to help residents to engage with ageing well in Sunderland.

Leon Garshong, founder and director of LG Designer Maker CIC, said:

“It was a joy to work on such a worthwhile, interesting and fun project. I love to hear people’s stories and values and working with the group through Sarah’s creative approach to research, opened natural conversations to answer this very important question.

“The process of collaborative and creative making is a such an important activity, and the group should be proud of such a fantastic piece of art that conveys so much.”

In 2015, Sunderland joined the World Health Organisation Network of Age Friendly Cities and Communities, and the city has been recognised as age-friendly, making ageing well a key fixture on the city’s agenda.

Key findings and important recommendations arising from the research will be shared with Sunderland’s Ageing Well Delivery Board. The artwork will now go on public display across the city of Sunderland starting at Fulwell Community Library in early 2025.

Professor Lonbay is supported by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Applied Research Collaboration (ARC) for North East and Cumbria (NENC).

Exhibition dates:

Fulwell Community Library: January 7– February 2

Kayll Road Community Library: Feb 3 – March 2

Creative Smart City Hub, Washington Library: March 3 – March 30

Creative Smart City Hub, Houghton Library: March 31 – April 27

Expo Pavilion, Keel Square from April 28