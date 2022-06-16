Armed Forces hopefuls support Falklands veterans with 40km walk

A group of City College Plymouth students and staff walked in excess of 40km to raise money for a charity that supports veterans.

With a highly successful public services department that is staffed largely by former service personnel, the College was keen to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict whilst raising money for a good cause. Organised by public services lecturer and former Royal Marine, James Humphries, the students set off from Coypool Park and Ride at 7am on Tuesday 14 June. The group was joined by other former and current members of the Armed Forces throughout the day.

The walk saw the group head out towards the moors following a route that took them past the base of 42 Commando at Bickleigh, before heading back to Plymouth. The group was met by cheering family and friends on the iconic Plymouth Hoe promenade at about 4.20pm. In total, they walked just over 42km.

Lecturer James said: “Many of these students have plans to join the Armed Forces and they agreed it was important to mark this anniversary whilst doing something to support veterans and their families. They all feel extremely honoured and privileged to have undertaken this challenge in support of the Royal Marines Charity and they were delighted to be joined by current and former Royal Marines throughout the day.”

Student Jax Fobbester said: “It was really good to be able to support this charity. It was a long walk but we had a lot of fun and it was great to be out in the sunshine doing something so worthwhile and supporting Falklands 40.”

So far the students have raised £400 for the charity, with donations still being accepted via an online fundraising page hosted by the Enthuse platform. To support the students in their fundraising efforts, you can donate online using this link.

The College would like to thank 42 Commando for providing the students and staff with food and drinks throughout the day and for the moral support shown by joining the walkers and talking to students about life in the Armed Forces.

Every year, City College Plymouth supports school-leavers and adults who are working towards careers in the Armed Forces, the police or one of the other public or community services.

To find out more about these courses, visit cityplym.ac.uk where you can also book a personalised tour of the College.

