Shipley College Art & Design students showcase work at Makers Fair

Students from our Level 3 Art & Design course recently had the chance to take part in a local Makers Fair, during Saltaire Arts Trail, a popular arts event run over the May bank holiday by Saltaire Inspired – an arts charity, creating quality contemporary arts events in unique settings. This was a fantastic opportunity for the students, gaining experience of running their own stall and selling their work alongside 65 professional artists and makers. The students had a hand in all aspects of the event, from creating work to sell, packaging and planning the best way to present their work, setting up their stall, handling sales and speaking to visitors.

Showcasing an impressive standard of work, from printmaking and painting to ceramics and crochet, the group made just under £1000 worth of sales which is an incredible achievement! The College received some brilliant feedback about the student’s involvement, complimenting the quality of their creations and work ethic, and we have been lucky enough to be invited to take part again next year!

Well done to all of the students and staff involved in the event, and thank you to Saltaire Inspired for providing such a great opportunity.

