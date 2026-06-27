Double Disadvantage: Are We Pointing the Skills Compass in the Right Direction? FE Soundbite 853

Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 853: 27th June 2026. Double Disadvantage: Are We Pointing the Skills Compass in the Right Direction?

This is the weekly e-newsletter and e-journal by FE News: ISSN 2732-4095. We know life is busy, so here’s a snapshot of the latest announcements and epic thought leadership articles from sector influencers and thought leaders across FE and Skills this week on FE News.

Upcoming national day to celebrate vocational learning

Save the date for Vocational Celebration Day on 6 August 2026, led by Enginuity and EAL — a national campaign celebrating the value and impact of vocational and technical learning. Organisations, educators and individuals can now get involved and show their support by downloading the FREE campaign pack and joining the celebration.

Gavin’s Reflective Perspective

It’s been hot, hot, hot this week. I hope you have coped with the heat okay… many colleges were shut down… schools (who had a flashback to the pandemic for a few days if you had kids at home and you are trying to juggle work)?

I looked back on this week, and I was.. surely that was the week before so much has happened. So we have a new PM in the wings… with Starmer handing in his notice…. then.. my life.. so many announcements (maybe before the new fella steps in)?!

Not being funny… there have been defunding of Apprenticeships, qualification reform, new V Levels coming… soon… stating the obvious, but not many people saying it outloud for fear of more change.. if we have a new PM.. is this still all on the cards? Milburn talked about a fork in the road and a system not fit for purpose (serving institutions, rather than the learner), or non Learner, when talking about NEETs… and employers… are we ready for another brace of change?! Or will it just be a rollout of the original plans? Honestly, dunno?

Are we pointing the Skills Compass in the right direction?

One of these announcements is interesting on many levels. Just 1 in 5 Level 2 and 3 starts lead to a Priority Occupation, new DfE and DWP Measure Reveals. The Department for Education and the Department for Work and Pensions have published a new measure tracking how many learners start courses likely to lead to jobs in the economy’s priority sectors, and the first baseline shows a wide gap between provision types, with full level 2 and 3 FE the lowest performer. With just 19% of full level 2 or 3 FE starts lead to priority occupations, the lowest of any provision type… what is the point of priority skills areas.. that are a part of the industrial strategy… if we are not pointing people into that direction?

Just 1 in 5 Level 2 and 3 starts lead to a Priority Skills Occupation

In my interview with Phil Smith a few days ago, reflecting on the Skills England first annual report… Phil highlighted that the eight industrial strategy priority skills areas (plus the additional priority areas of health and social care and construction) are projected to increase by 1.8 million by 2035, which is 24% in 10 years. So why aren’t we pointing people in the right direction… could it be that people were on a two-year programme, and the ‘skills compass’ wasn’t set up… two years ago, the industrial strategy wasn’t even set before the academic year started? So what does this mean for all of those who have just completed their level 2 and 3’s? For me, it really highlights the need for bridging… not cliff edges… transfer of skills and quals into high need roles basically.. eg an agile skills system.

A Report that might have slipped under your radar

I wanted to highlight a report that might have slipped under your radar, when you were wishing for aircon… Education and Employers released an interesting report.. with a dream team of six contributors from Anthony Mann, to Deirdre Hughes called Work Experience, Past, Present and Future… it is also 248 pages (makes Milburn’s review look light)…. this is detailed… it draws on findings from three original surveys of young adults aged 19 to 26, teachers, small employers, and 47 international OECD studies. So the title might not make you go…cor, gotta read this… but it is really interesting.

The Importance of Work Experience on Reducing NEETS

The Education and Employers report really brings home the importance of work experience on reducing NEETs.. and also how disadvantage could be compounded in this. The report highlights that young people who experience the highest levels of employer engagement before the age of 16 have 80% lower odds of becoming NEET… However… for 81% of young people, work placements are arranged by them or their families. More than three-quarters of school staff (78%) said family connections are the main reason some young people benefit more than others. E.g., family connections for work experience overwhelmingly make a difference… and having decent work experience massively reduces the likelihood of being NEET… so if your family is far from the world of work…. There is a double disadvantage.

Worryingly, the report includes an analysis of Government departments and finds that only 22% mention work experience on their own websites. According to the Education and Employers report… The Department for Education, the Department for Work and Pensions and the Cabinet Office do not appear to offer work experience placements to under-16s.

Which is a bit.. erm! I also get why… red tape.

How can we make it easier for employers to offer young people work experience?

How can we make it easier for young people to have work experience, practical work experience in a range of settings, not just because someone’s Mum or Dad can sort them out a placement… but in diverse settings?!

Thank you to Enginuity and EAL for sponsoring FE Soundbite this week, how are you celebrating Vocational Celebration Day on the 6th August?

Epic Exclusives Thought Leadership Articles

Our Top 3 Thought Leadership Articles This Week

Firstly, The Future of Education Needs Builders By Dr. Asyia Kazmi OBE, CEO of the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE)

Secondly, Why Funding Expertise Will Shape the Future of Apprenticeships in England By Steve Thompson, Commercial Director, NOCN Group

Finally, The UK still has a Status Problem when it comes to Education By Lord Forbes of Newcastle CBE, and President of Capital City College

This week, we also had some other Epic Exclusives!

Apprenticeship Funding Band Reviews – What Providers Can Do To Prepare By Jacqui Molkenthin from JEML Consulting

AI Creates Output, Emotional Intelligence Creates Impact By Russell Wardrop, Co-Founder and CEO, KWC Global

Inclusive Apprenticeships only work when Engagement comes first By Dan Charlish, founder of Snow Camp

The Ethics of Online Exams: Designing Proportionate Security Controls By Dr. James Gupta, CEO and Founder of Synap

What’s New in the World of FE?

Learning for a Changing World: Ep 3 AI, Automation and the Skills Reset By NCFE

Awards

Young learner and aspiring Paralympian overcomes complex medical challenges to win national education award By NCFE

Announcements

FE in Limbo as Starmer Announces September Exit

New deal for young people to end ‘degree by default’ culture and boost youth apprenticeships By the Department for Education (DfE)

£500m for SEND: New Inclusion Guidance for Schools and Colleges By the Department for Education (DfE)

Chair of Social Mobility Commission warns “generic support from a jobcentre” won’t solve NEET crisis By the Social Mobility Commission

Just 1 in 5 Level 2 and 3 starts lead to a Priority Occupation, new DfE Measure Reveal By the Department for Education (DfE)

Apprenticeship funding band review commissioned to boost young people’s starts By the Department for Education (DfE)

“Not All Degrees Are Equal” Government Eyes Course Limits as IFS Reveals £400k Earnings Gap by Subject By the Department for Education (DfE)

Skills England Changes how it Recommends Funding for Apprenticeships By Skills England

Reports

Jisc and EAUC Launch new guide to help Universities and Colleges act on the Environmental Impact of AI By Jisc and EAUC

Interviews

Breaking Barriers | Baz Ramaiah: More Good Jobs, Better Employers and Tailored Support. That’s How We Fix the NEET Crisis

Deirdre Hughes: “Young People Have Lost Their Line of Sight to Opportunity”

Voices

Why Learner Readiness Must Become the Defining Measure of Adult Skills Delivery By Tracey Patmore, Head of Products, NOCN Group

Preparing Young Learners for an AI Future: Why Foundations Matter More Than Fear Dr Rashmi Mantri is founder of British Youth International College (BYITC) and Supermaths.

In The Know

Sooo … you will have heard a lot of people talking about NEETs… then referencing the Netherlands… we have a cool exclusive. From a NEET expert / youth engagement expert from the Hague… check it out on Monday!

By Danny O’Meara, Operations Manager, FE News and