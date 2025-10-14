Aspire Students Welcome Local MP Freddie van Mierlo

Aspire students at The Henley College were delighted to welcome Freddie van Mierlo, Member of Parliament for Henley and Thame, for an engaging talk and lively Q&A session this week.

During his visit, Freddie shared his personal journey from Conservative Party intern to Liberal Democrat MP, describing the people who inspired him to enter public service and how he overcame a lifelong fear of public speaking. He also spoke candidly about the realities of representing his constituents in Parliament.

Students had the opportunity to ask a range of questions about life in Westminster, the role of the Liberal Democrats, and the issues that matter most to young people, including sustainability, immigration, human rights and global challenges. Freddie explained that politics is often far more collaborative than it appears in the media, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the workings of government.

Inspiring Students to Aim High

Reflecting on the visit, Freddie said:

“It was wonderful to speak with such an engaged group of young people both about life and careers in politics, and also policy and current affairs. The Aspire programme from the college is an excellent initiative and I would encourage as many students as possible to take part.”

Eleanor Witcher, Aspire Lead at The Henley College, added:

“We were delighted to welcome Freddie back to the College to meet our Aspire students. Hearing about his passion for serving our community gave students a real sense of what a career in politics can look like. It was an inspiring and engaging session with plenty of thought-provoking questions from our students. The Aspire programme is all about aiming high to achieve more, regardless of your starting point, a cause that Freddie was keen to lend his time and support to.”

Students Engage with Real-World Politics

Aspire student Clementine Craddock, 16, a current student at The Henley College and a former pupil at Bohunt School, said:

“I found the event to be incredibly interesting, offering enlightening insights into the day-to-day workings of government at both a national and local level.”

Principal and CEO Simon Spearman commented:

“It was wonderful to welcome Freddie to The Henley College. Our Aspire students took the opportunity to ask some excellent questions, giving them a valuable insight into the world of UK politics.”

About the Aspire Programme

The Aspire Programme is designed to support and maximise the potential of gifted and ambitious students at The Henley College. Through enrichment activities, guest speakers, and opportunities to explore academic and career pathways, Aspire helps students aim higher and achieve more.