AUCSO celebrates ‘best in class’ at AUCSO Annual Awards 2022

The Association of University Chief Security Officers (AUCSO), the leading organisation for security professionals working in higher and further education around the world, has announced the winners of its Annual Awards 2022.

The Annual Awards celebrate the amazing work security teams have achieved within their institutions during 2021. The winners were announced at a gala dinner last night on the final evening of the AUCSO Annual Conference, hosted at the University of Leeds.

The award winners are:

Security Officer of the Year: Phillip Barnett: University of Queensland, Australia

The judges commented “This individual continually shows dedication and passion in their role supporting staff, students, and the wider community.”

Security Manager of the Year: Terry Branch: Imperial College London

The judges commented “The individual is described as a forward thinker, exploring new technology, methodology on intelligence gathering and identifying potential risks.”

Security Team of the Year: Security Day Team: Staffordshire University

The judges commented “Highly professional and always seeking to provide the best possible service to enhance and protect the student experience.”

Security Initiative of the Year: Imperial College London: Health & Wellbeing Initiative

The judges commented “The winning initiative is believed to be an industry first, aimed at improving the physical and mental wellbeing of the security team.”



Commenting on the winners, says: AUCSO Chair, Les Allan said:

“We have been so impressed by the extremely high calibre of the award entries this year, especially as it has been one of the most difficult years in recent memory.

All of the shortlisted entries were very worthy winners as they have all shown consistently high levels of professionalism, integrity, dedication, and passion and they are all a credit to their profession.”

AUCSO Chief Operating Officer, Julie Barker, added:

“It was wonderful to celebrate last night with all of the entrants at our awards ceremony. As Les said all of the entries were worthy winners and it was a tough call for the winners to choose the winners.”

Published in