Award-winning student Bernadette launches travel venture

A @BordersCollege business student is celebrating an exciting career milestone after successfully launching her own travel business, following a year of hands-on learning, industry experience and entrepreneurial support.

Bernadette Oliver, who is currently studying Business at Borders College, was last year’s Start Up Project winner, and has now taken the next big step by starting her own travel consultancy – B’s Family Holidays, which specialises in travel for neurodivergent families.

Her journey into self-employment comes after completing a supported work experience placement with Jet2 in Leeds, where she gained valuable insight into the travel industry and built the confidence needed to turn her idea into reality.

During her placement, Bernadette worked alongside experienced professionals, developing her customer service, travel planning and industry knowledge. The experience played a key role in shaping her business plans and confirming her ambition to work within the travel sector.

Reflecting on her journey, Bernadette recently shared her excitement, describing how the combination of real-world experience and college support helped her move from classroom learning to launching her own business. Her new venture focuses on helping families plan stress-free, memorable holidays, offering personalised advice and expert guidance.

Bernadette commented:

“I really enjoyed my time at Jet2, as it gave me valuable real-world experience and confirmed my passion for the travel industry. The support I received from Borders College, along with winning the Start-Up competition, gave me the confidence to turn my idea into a business. I now love helping families plan holidays and for them to create special memories together.”

Bernadette’s success is a great example of how Borders College supports students to develop practical skills, industry connections and entrepreneurial confidence alongside their studies. The College’s Start Up Project encourages learners to explore business ideas, build professional networks and gain the tools needed to succeed beyond the classroom.

Her story highlights the impact of supported work experience and applied learning, showing how students can progress directly into employment or self-employment with the right guidance and opportunities.

Borders College is proud to celebrate Bernadette’s achievements and looks forward to seeing her business continue to grow. Her journey serves as an inspiring reminder of what students can achieve with determination, creativity and the right support.