Babington Partners with BT Group to Launch £4 Million Apprenticeship Fund, Supporting SMEs, and Local Organisations

Babington, one of the UK’s leading apprenticeship and training providers, is proud to announce a new partnership with BT Group to help unlock £4 million of apprenticeship funding for SMEs, charities, and public sector organisations across England. This significant collaboration will ensure that smaller businesses and organisations can access vital apprenticeship funding over the next four years, supporting their workforce development and closing critical skills gaps.

Since the introduction of the apprenticeship levy in 2017, businesses with annual wage bills of over £3 million have contributed to the levy to fund apprenticeship training. Through this partnership, BT Group will transfer up to £4 million of its apprenticeship levy funds over four years —via Babington to help other businesses train apprentices, as well as up skill their existing employees.

Supporting SMEs and Organisations

As an integral part of this initiative, Babington will match eligible businesses with the right training providers and guide them through the application process, ensuring they can access the necessary funding to drive skills development and growth. Successful applicants will be able to tap into fully funded apprenticeship training within just 20 days, subject to meeting funding criteria.

Babington’s CEO, Jen Bramley, commented: “This partnership with BT Group reflects our shared commitment to unlocking potential through high-quality apprenticeships and training. By providing SMEs with access to these valuable resources, we can help them build stronger, more capable teams that are prepared for the challenges of tomorrow. We’re thrilled to support organisations across England in developing the talent they need to thrive.”

Chris Sims, Managing Director for Small and Medium Business at BT, said: “The apprenticeship programme at BT has not only shaped our workforce but has also helped set industry standards. By sharing up to £4 million of our apprenticeship levy funds, we’re empowering SMEs to invest in talent and build a more skilled, diverse, and competitive workforce.”

The Apprenticeship Fund has the potential to support up to 550 new apprenticeships, resulting in a projected £21 million positive impact on the UK economy. Babington’s role will be to ensure that this opportunity benefits a wide range of sectors, with a particular focus on enhancing digital skills—an area of growing demand across the economy.

Addressing Skills Gaps for Future Growth

With more than a third of mid-sized businesses struggling to recruit apprentices, this new initiative comes at a critical time. It will provide essential financial support to help businesses expand their talent pipelines and develop the capabilities needed to remain competitive in today’s fast-paced business environment.

How to Get Involved

The Apprenticeship Fund is available to SMEs, charities, and public sector organisations, including the NHS, across England. It focusses on apprentices aged 22 and above, with a particular emphasis on digital skills development to help bridge the digital divide and drive social mobility.