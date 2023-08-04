Barking & Dagenham College Student receives letter from the King

A Barking & Dagenham College student has received a thank you letter from King Charles.

Ryan Cauvain,18, from Dagenham, received the letter after sending the new King and Queen a poster that he had designed to celebrate the Coronation.

Ryan studies in the College’s Horizon building – the largest provision for students with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) in North-East London. Although he’d hoped that the royals would like the poster he was delighted when he got a letter from the King in response!

The message, signed by the royals, read

“We were deeply touched by your most kind and thoughtful message following our Coronation. We are enormously grateful to everyone who took part in the celebrations, and particularly appreciate that you so generously took the time to write to us on this very special occasion.”

Lauren Soltau, who is Ryan’s form tutor at the College said:

“We were so thrilled to find out that Ryan had received a letter from the King. He put so much work into creating a poster for the Coronation and to have it recognised in this way is fantastic. We’re so proud of him.”

