Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Barking & Dagenham College Student receives letter from the King

Finley August 4, 2023
0 Comments
Barking & Dagenham College Student receives letter from the King

A Barking & Dagenham College student has received a thank you letter from King Charles.

Ryan Cauvain,18, from Dagenham, received the letter after sending the new King and Queen a poster that he had designed to celebrate the Coronation.

Ryan studies in the College’s Horizon building – the largest provision for students with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) in North-East London.  Although he’d hoped that the royals would like the poster he was delighted when he got a letter from the King in response!  

The message, signed by the royals, read

“We were deeply touched by your most kind and thoughtful message following our Coronation.  We are enormously grateful to everyone who took part in the celebrations, and particularly appreciate that you so generously took the time to write to us on this very special occasion.”  

Lauren Soltau, who is Ryan’s form tutor at the College said: 

“We were so thrilled to find out that Ryan had received a letter from the King.  He put so much work into creating a poster for the Coronation and to have it recognised in this way is fantastic.  We’re so proud of him.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact
Published in: Education, Social impact
Finley

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .