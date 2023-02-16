Barton Peveril Students in the Finals of the Law Debate Mate Competition

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Law students have made it to the finals in the Law Debate Mate Competition, taking place in Central London.

On the 9th February, 7 A-Level students participated in the finals of the Law Debate Mate Competition (Regional Heats).

The law debate mate competition is a programme providing opportunities for your students to become independent, thoughtful learners who communicate well with each other, engage in the curriculum, and the world around them in a meaningful way. The skills developed through the Debate Mate approach to debating are critical and creative thinking, communication, leadership and teamwork.

Debate Mate is an innovative global business that provides communication and leadership training across a variety of sectors. While supporting the corporate world, Debate Mate have built a curriculum and teaching methodology to address business-specific communication needs. Debate Mate has been successful over the past 9 years teaching over 25,000 young people in the UK, USA, Jamaica, Nepal, Dubai, Doha, Mexico, Rwanda, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, China, Japan, Korea and Israel.

The students involved in this year’s Debate Competition:

Victoria Birkett

Madison Brown

Kian Gormley

Catrin Hughes Gibbard

Thomas McDowell

Ayesha Rahman

Kieran Stewart

The students were set to compete against Hertfordshire and Essex High School, Windsor Forest College, Newham Sixth Form College and Franklin College (participating virtually) on London Campus B.

Law and Politics student, Madison Brown speaks on her experience:

“Participating in the Law Debate Mate helped me gain self-confidence and also learn how to structure a good argument”

The Grand Final of the competition is set to take place on Saturday 4th March.

