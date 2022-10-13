Barton Peveril Technical Demonstrator Exhibits Artwork

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Technical Demonstrator and Art Studio Assistant, Amber Ward, has exhibited her work in the Portsmouth Printmakers Printmaking Exhibition, between 5th and 16th October 2022 at Jack House Gallery, Portsmouth.

Ward is the Technical Demonstrator for the College’s post-A Level, University of the Arts: London endorsed Level 4 Foundation Diploma in Art and Design.

The member of staff’s work was displayed alongside artwork from the collective’s 30 members, with work showcasing the silkscreen, lino, collograph, etching, and drypoint printmaking processes. Hundreds of visitors from across Hampshire attended the exhibition.

Speaking on her success and the work of her fellow printmakers, Amber Ward said:

“I’ve been printmaking since graduating from Art School and have pushed myself since, to be in as many group exhibitions as possible.

“For the show I made two lino prints, a reduction called ‘August’, because it reflects how I felt over the summer, the other called ‘Shoal’ that discusses themes of repetition. I am also exhibiting a silk screen of a favourite place of mine to swim, Lepe Beach.

“The private view on Wednesday 5th October was a huge success and we had visitors spilling out onto the street. It’s nice to come back with a successful show after two years without one due to lockdown!

“This exhibition is the first for print members since Omega Printmakers have rebranded to Portsmouth Printmakers and showcases brand new work made by over 30 printmakers local to the area.

“Although this exhibit has no direct theme, naturally the gallery is filled with exciting work that challenges different printmaking processes through local seascapes and landscapes and abstract themes.“

