Barton Peveril’s New Building Project Commences

Construction of Barton Peveril Sixth Form College’s latest building development, The Business School, commenced with a Steelwork Ceremony on Wednesday 13th July, 2022.

The Steelwork Ceremony saw the first pieces of steel for the large new construction begin to be installed. Members of the College Senior Leadership Team, Architect from Grayling Thomas Architects, and management at construction company Amiri were all in attendance.

The new, £9.5m teaching space will boast 28 new classrooms, student study spaces for independent and group work, and a new and larger reception for the College.

The Business School at Barton Peveril is due to be completed by summer 2023 and will be home to subjects in both the Business and Humanities Deparments at the College.

This new building is the latest in a series of recent projects at the College, including the £6.5 million Science Centre completed in 2019 and the extensively remodelled, £1.35 million Rose Theatre that re-opened in 2021.

Speaking on the project, Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Principal, Jonathan Prest, said:

‘The building will provide young people coming to Barton Peveril with 28 new classrooms and study areas and nearly 3000 m² of additional space. In keeping with the climate sensitive policies of the Council, the building will use state of the art ground source heating and cooling, and photovoltaic panels on the roof.

‘The College is growing fast as the demographic increases for the 16-18 age group and the College’s outstanding results and reputation for excellent support make it ever more popular. The Business School will allow us to accommodate all our existing and anticipated new students in attractive and modern classrooms.

‘Reports from the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership and CBI show that the future skills needs of the Solent region require a growth in the number of people with higher level skills and qualifications. Barton Peveril is a leader in turning out young people equipped to deliver the future prosperity of the region, and contribute to the cohesion and well-being of our local communities.’

Managing Director of Amiri, Martin Tidby, commented on his organisation’s current project:

‘The steelwork on site at Barton Peveril College campus for the Business School project is progressing well. We believe that local supply chain, knowledge and relationships and using these to work collaboratively are the key to a great site team and that has led us to having previously successfully completing both phases of the Nobel Building and the Science Block for the College in the past and will lead to the success of this latest project.’

