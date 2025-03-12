Basingstoke College of Technology teacher races to McLaren Skills Drive Final

A teacher at Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT) has been selected as one of three finalists in the prestigious Department for Education and McLaren’s Skills Drive competition.

Shane Munford, Faculty Head for Engineering and Automotive at BCoT, will lead a team of students in a series of exciting challenges at the iconic McLaren Technology Centre (MTC) in Woking, designed to test the teams’ ability to work under pressure and apply their course knowledge.

The Skills Drive competition celebrates the vital role of FE teachers in sharing their industry expertise and encourages more professionals to consider a career in teaching. The winning team will receive an exclusive experience in McLaren’s pioneering e-sports racing simulation, Shadow.

Shane was selected for his innovative teaching approach, blending traditional methods with modern techniques to enhance student understanding and engagement, and his commitment to inspiring the next generation of engineers and automotive professionals.

As a reward for reaching the final, BCoT has organised a McLaren engineering masterclass.

Shane said:

“I am honoured to have been selected as a finalist and to have the opportunity to take a team of our talented students to McLaren. Teaching in FE has been incredibly rewarding, and I hope this experience will inspire our students to pursue their dreams in the industry.”

“We are incredibly proud of Shane’s achievement,” added Anthony Bravo OBE, Principal of BCoT. “His dedication to his students and his passion for engineering and automotive education exemplify the values we uphold at the College. This is a fantastic opportunity for our students to experience the cutting-edge environment at McLaren and to showcase their skills.”

The Skills Drive competition is a collaboration between the Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education campaign and McLaren Automotive.

Basingstoke College of Technology is a leading provider of further education in Hampshire and the surrounding areas, offering a wide range of courses to equip students with the skills they need for successful careers. The college runs full and part-time advanced technical and vocational qualifications, higher education, professional and leisure courses as well as skills bootcamps. It enables students to progress to university, employment or an apprenticeship. In it’s latest Ofsted report, BCoT was recognised for its commitment to designing and teaching programmes closely linked to skills needs, and improved from ‘Good’ to ‘Outstanding’ across numerous categories including behaviour and attitudes, personal development and adult learning programmes. The College was also rated ‘strong’ in skills, which is the highest award it can achieve.