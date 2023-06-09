Bath Spa University sponsors Bristol Pride Queer Vision Film Festival 2023

Bath Spa University has partnered with Bristol Pride (24 June – 9 July 2023) for the first time to sponsor this year’s Queer Vision Film Festival.

Now in its 11th year, Queer Vision Film Festival presented by Bristol Pride delivers a diverse programme of UK and international LGBT+ films, including independently-made features, animations and award-winning shorts. Queer Vision aims to increase the visibility and accessibility of Queer media, creating a safe space to explore themes, and discuss representations, while embracing the power of film for social change.

With a strong track record of nurturing some of the most creatively motivated, ideas based and socially aware students and graduates in film and television, Bath Spa University’s sponsorship of the Queer Vision Film Festival was an easy decision.

Aspiring filmmakers and producers studying at Bath Spa University will have a chance to gain first-hand experience as a result of the sponsorship. Through running question and answer sessions with producers and directors at film screenings; having live client briefs to use as part of their course; networking opportunities with industry professionals; and screenings and guest lectures across campuses, students and staff working on the project will be able to hone their skills while providing hands-on support from the beginning.

The new sponsorship also follows the success of the University’s recent LGBTQIA+ History Month celebrations which saw hundreds of staff and students attend free events hosted by both the University and its Students’ Union. The Bristol Pride partnership aims to build on these activities by creating more opportunities that further foster a sense of belonging and allyship to the LGBTQIA+ community at Bath Spa, and beyond.

Speaking on the new partnership, Professor Andy Salmon, Pro-Vice-Chancellor External Affairs at Bath Spa University said:

“We’re really excited to be partnering with Bristol Pride for the first time. Creativity, curiosity and confidence are central to everything we do, so Bristol Pride is right up our street. I can’t wait to see the films.”

Bath Spa University continues to build on its string of successes within the world of film and television. Notable alumni include Oscar-winning cinematographer Sir Roger Deakins CBE, and current ITV breakfast news co-anchor and broadcaster, Kate Garraway.

Bec Feasey, Subject Leader for Film and Media at Bath Spa University said:

“At Bath Spa, industry links and the development of graduate skills are embedded across our film and media course offering.

“This partnership with Queer Vision will provide an array of exciting student activities, including live client briefs, hosting and facilitating events with industry experts, and significant networking opportunities, which will therefore complement our course offering fantastically.”

Jason Barker, Queer Vision Festival Producer said:

“We’re really excited to be partnering with Bath Spa University for Queer Vision this year.

“As well as creating fun and celebratory events around queer film, Queer Vision supports emerging and early career LGBTQ+ filmmakers in the SouthWest and we look forward to working with Bath Spa to provide opportunities for the next generation of filmmakers and changemakers, showcasing the amazing talent in our industry, and demonstrating the importance of representation in film.”

As part of this year’s Bristol Pride partnership Bath Spa University we will also be taking part in the city’s annual Pride parade on 8 July, and staff, students and alumni are all invited to be part of this special occasion.

Meg Robertson, Equalities Officer at Bath Spa University added:

“I am so proud that we have partnered with Bristol Pride and the Queer Film Festival in this way. I would love to see as many people as possible joining us to represent Bath Spa in this year’s parade so please do fill out the form and be a part of this very special occasion if you can. It is sure to be a memorable event.”

