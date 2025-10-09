Beauty Students Bring the Glow to Professional Beauty Manchester

Level 6 Beauty Therapy students from @BordersCollege recently headed south to Professional Beauty Manchester – one of the biggest and brightest events in the UK’s beauty calendar.

Joined by their lecturers (who took the chance to top up their CPD hours), the group spent the day soaking up all things skincare, aesthetics, and wellness.

From exploring the latest beauty innovations to trying out new products and watching live demos, students got hands-on with the industry’s leading brands. They also had the chance to chat with professionals, discover new career paths, and see where their studies could take them next.

Lecturer Liesa Hamilton said:

“It was a fantastic day for our students to immerse themselves in the professional world of beauty therapy. They came away buzzing with ideas and excitement for the future!”

The trip brought classroom learning to life and offered a real taste of the fast-paced, ever-evolving world of beauty. Judging by the smiles in the photos, it’s safe to say the day was a huge success!

Borders College continues to give students unforgettable, real-world experiences that help them grow their skills, confidence, and career ambitions — and this trip was certainly one to remember.

