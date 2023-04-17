Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

Belahodoud to offer LRN ESOL Qualifications in Medina, Saudi Arabia

Learning Resource Network (LRN) April 17, 2023
0 Comments

Belahodoud have signed a partnership agreement with UK based awarding body Learning Resource Network.

LRN CEO, Dr. Muhammad Zohaib Tariq and Belahodoud CEO Dr Ahmad Assad Khlil signed the agreement in a signing ceremony on 13th April 2023, Belahodoud will now offer LRN’s ESOL qualifications alongside their other technical and vocational qualifications.

LRN’s ESOL qualifications are available at a range of levels from A1-C2 meaning that both beginners and advanced students can certify their ability in English language. This qualification is recognised internationally, by both universities and workplaces alike.

Having a recognised English qualification can help students to become more employable and opens up opportunities to work overseas. This aligns well with Belahodoud’s training, offering accredited qualifications in a variety of topics from computer technology to flower arranging.

Dr Tariq said “LRN are feeling positive and excited for the future opportunities that working together with Belahodoud will bring for both parties.’’

Belahodoud’s CEO Dr Khlil said “This is a great opportunity for a student in Medina to get British Qualifications and improve their language skills.’’

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Learning Resource Network (LRN)

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .