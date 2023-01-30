Ben achieves Team GB judo success!

Ben Barkby, a sports student at Burton and South Derbyshire College, has been selected to represent Team GB in the under 21s judo squad after gaining a bronze medal in the British Championships.

Ben (19), whose parents are judo coaches and champions, and run R.K Judo in Swadlincote, started learning judo at the age of two, and his ambition is to compete and gain medals in the Olympics for Britain.

After winning a bronze medal in the British Championships in December, Ben is now one step closer to fulfilling his dream and has been selected to join the Team GB under 21s judo squad. Since his selection, Ben has had the opportunity to participate in training camps, and he now has his sights firmly set on the LA 2028 Olympics and beyond.

Ben commented: “I was over the moon to be selected for the under 21s squad! Since then, I’ve been on training camps with a few of the Team GB players which has been an experience of a lifetime. I’m looking to get to the LA 2028 Olympics and then further Olympics after that. I would hope to medal in the competitions, but just being there would be an amazing experience.”

After achieving a Level 3 in Sport at Burton and South Derbyshire College, Ben has gone on to study a Foundation Degree in Sports Coaching and PE in the College’s University Centre, with a goal of progressing to the degree level course and then a masters at university. Despite his exciting future in competitive judo, Ben is already looking ahead and plans to become a personal trainer once he has retired from competitions.

Ben said about his studies: “I’m passionate about fitness – that feeling you get after that you’ve worked hard and achieved something – and I’d like to work as a personal trainer eventually. I have enjoyed studying at BSDC; the tutors are really supportive, and it’s on a more one-to-one basis than other colleges and universities. After I complete the foundation degree, I’m going on to do the degree level course at BSDC, and hopefully a masters at Staffordshire University afterwards. I feel with all the support I’m getting here, I can push myself to go to the next stage.”

