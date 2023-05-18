Best E-Learning Health & Safety Course Providers in the UK

Health and safety training is essential for all types of workplaces and individuals. Health and safety courses range from workplace training for legal compliance for organizations to mental health awareness courses targeting individuals. For many firms, health and safety courses effectively implement workplace safety policies and comply with legal requirements. With technological advancements, e-learning has become a popular way to access health and safety training. Most firms and individuals seek e-learning courses, as they are easily accessible online courses that can be completed at your own pace. In the UK, several e-learning providers offer a wide range of courses on health and safety.

Top Five E-Learning Health & Safety Course Providers in the UK

Here is a list of the top five e-learning health and safety course providers in the UK that you could choose from.

1) High-Speed Training

High-Speed Training is a leading provider of e-learning courses on health and safety. They offer courses on fire safety, food hygiene, manual handling, and more. High-Speed Training has been in business since 2007 and has trained over one million learners. Their courses are CPD-certified and endorsed by several industry bodies, including RoSPA, IIRSM, and CPD.

High-Speed Training’s courses are interactive and engaging, featuring high-quality animations, videos, and quizzes. Their courses are designed to be accessible for learners with different levels of knowledge and experience.

High-Speed Training has received several awards for its e-learning courses, including the Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award and the Training Journal Awards for Best Learning Technologies Project.

2) iHASCO

iHASCO is another popular e-learning provider of health and safety courses in the UK. IHASCO’s courses are designed to be engaging and interactive, featuring high-quality videos, animations, and quizzes. They offer courses on a wide range of topics, including fire safety, manual handling, and mental health.

iHASCO’s courses are accredited by several industry bodies, including RoSPA, IIRSM, and CPD. IHASCO’s courses are designed to be accessible to learners with different levels of knowledge and experience. They offer different learning formats, including mobile-friendly courses and classroom training.

3) Human Focus International

Human Focus International is an e-learning provider offering a wide range of health and safety courses, including fire safety, asbestos awareness, and manual handling. They also offer courses on first aid and mental health and well-being. Human Focus’s courses are designed to be engaging and interactive, featuring high-quality videos, animations, and quizzes.

Human Focus’s courses are accredited by several industry bodies, including RoSPA, IIRSM, and CPD. They offer different learning formats, including mobile-friendly courses and classroom training. Human Focus’s courses are designed to be accessible to learners with different levels of knowledge and experience.

4) EssentialSkillz

EssentialSkillz is an e-learning provider offering a wide range of health and safety courses, including fire safety, manual handling, and workplace health and safety. They also offer courses on data protection, diversity, and inclusion.

EssentialSkillz’s courses are designed to be interactive and engaging, featuring high-quality animations, videos, and quizzes. They are CPD-certified and endorsed by several industry bodies, including RoSPA, IIRSM, and CPD.

EssentialSkillz has won several awards for its e-learning courses, including the Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award and the Learning Technologies Awards for Best Learning Technologies Project.

5) Virtual College

Virtual College is a well-established e-learning provider that has been operating since 1995. Virtual College’s courses are designed to be engaging and interactive, featuring high-quality animations, videos, and quizzes. They offer a wide range of health and safety courses, including asbestos awareness, fire safety, and manual handling courses.

Virtual College’s courses are CPD-certified and endorsed by several industry bodies, including RoSPA, IIRSM, and CPD. Virtual College’s courses are designed to be accessible for learners with different levels of knowledge and experience. They offer different learning formats, including mobile-friendly courses, PDF downloads, and classroom training.

Virtual College has won several awards for its e-learning courses, including the Learning Technologies Awards for Best Compliance Training and the Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award.

Summary

In conclusion, e-learning has become a popular way for employees to access health and safety training in the UK. Several e-learning providers offer high-quality health and safety courses, each with unique features and benefits. The UK’s top five e-learning health and safety course providers are High-Speed Training, iHASCO, Virtual College, Human Focus International, and EssentialSkillz. These providers offer courses on various topics, from fire safety and manual handling to mental health and well-being. Their courses are designed to be interactive and engaging, featuring high-quality videos, animations, and quizzes. They offer different learning formats, including mobile-friendly courses and classroom training, to cater to learners with different preferences and needs.

Choosing the right e-learning provider for health and safety training is important to ensure employees receive the best training possible and comply with legal requirements. By selecting one of the UK’s top e-learning health and safety course providers, companies can be confident that they are investing in high-quality employee training and prioritizing their well-being.

