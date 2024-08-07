BIEA STEM Competition 2024 Final Showcases Student Innovations in Sustainable Fashion

The BIEA STEM Competition 2024 Final, held in London this summer, brought together young innovators from eight countries to tackle pressing issues in the fashion industry through their groundbreaking projects. This year’s theme, “Sustainable Styles: Threads of the Future,” inspired students to develop creative solutions for a more sustainable fashion world.

Students, some as young as seven years old, bravely launched their products to a panel of judges, presenting ideas that ranged from recycling hotel bedsheets to using aqua gel for insulation. The judges were blown away by the creativity and determination displayed by these young minds.

The event highlighted the significance of fast fashion as a hot topic among the teams. Many students reflected that their awareness of the fashion industry’s pollution was previously non-existent. However, through the competition, they gained a deeper understanding of the damage caused and expressed a strong determination to make a difference in their communities.

Our host, Prof. D’Maris Coffman of UCL Bartlett School, commented on the ingenious use of a wide range of materials, highlighting the innovative spirit and resourcefulness of the participants.

Team Tessstyle, the winner of both the Peers Award and the Champion Award (age 12-14), emphasised the importance of educating young people about climate change and sustainability.

“We call on the government and policymakers to make sound decisions about our future,” they urged.

Dr. David Lamper, Chair of BIEA and one of the judges, praised the event saying,

“The level of ingenuity and dedication shown by these young participants is truly inspiring. Their innovative solutions to real-world problems in the fashion industry demonstrate the critical role that STEM education plays in fostering a sustainable future.”

Hosted at the award-winning sustainable UCL East Mashgate campus, the event’s location was fitting for the occasion. Students were awarded medals made from recycled bottle caps from around the world, symbolising BIEA’s commitment to sustainability – “For Our Future, Ahead Together.”

The BIEA STEM Competition 2024 Final not only celebrated the innovative spirit of young students but also underscored the importance of sustainability in shaping the future of fashion.