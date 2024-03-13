Big Creative Academy Achieves Outstanding OFSTED grade

Big Creative Academy (BCA) is thrilled to announce its recent accomplishment of receiving an Outstanding grade from OFSTED (January 2024). This prestigious recognition reflects BCA’s unwavering commitment to arts education and London’s young creatives, supporting young people from diverse backgrounds into the creative arts.

The OFSTED inspection highlighted the outstanding experience students have at BCA, where curriculum, support and careers combine to provide exceptional outcomes for learners. Inspectors noted the dedicated and passionate staff, innovative teaching methods, and a holistic approach to student development. The report specifically praised the exceptional quality of education and the positive impact on students’ achievement.

“We are immensely proud to have achieved the OFSTED Outstanding grade, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire Academy community – students, teachers, staff, and parents alike,” said Sacha Corcoran, MBE, Principal of BCA. “This recognition reflects our commitment to providing outstanding education for students to have a powerful impact in the creative industries.”

Students’ highlighted to inspectors the positive culture at BCA:

“Learners are rightly proud of the inclusive culture of the academy. They value the positive relationships they have with staff, who are highly vigilant to their needs and respectful of their individuality.”

Inspectors also recognised the staff team’s appreciation of leaders’ commitment to their wellbeing, to continuous improvement and the strong partnerships with employers and the wider community.

BCA will continue to build on this achievement, ensuring that the outstanding standards are maintained and that every student continues to successfully influence industry.