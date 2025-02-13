Blackburn College Celebrates Outstanding Ofsted Report

Staff at Blackburn College are celebrating a remarkable improvement in Ofsted scores for the second time running, as it continues to transform the lives of students.

In the latest Ofsted report, released this month following a full inspection in November, the Lancashire college was rated ‘Outstanding’ for education, attitudes and personal development.

The College, which provides education and training to almost 3,000 young people, was rated ‘Good’ overall, and ‘Outstanding’ for their education programmes for young people.

Blackburn College were also rated ‘Outstanding’ for adult learning programmes, in addition to securing top marks for behaviour and attitudes, and personal development.

The College’s leadership has played a pivotal role in driving these improvements, following the appointment of Principal Dr Fazal Dad, CBE, in 2019.

Dr Dad said: “We are immensely proud that this Ofsted report demonstrates the fantastic passion and commitment of all College teaching and support staff to ensure our students receive an outstanding experience of learning.

“We are also delighted that Ofsted have recognised outstanding areas of the College, particularly 16-18 education programmes for young people and adult learning programmes, along with the outstanding behaviours, attitudes and personal development of our students.

“The report is testament of the hard work and the relentless drive to provide the highest quality of education for all of our students.”

The latest Ofsted report highlights the College’s commitment to continuous improvement across teaching, leadership, and students’ lives are transformed because of what they learn on their courses.

Inspectors noted marked progress in several key areas, praising the College for its innovative teaching methods, dedicated staff, and a supportive learning environment, because “students’ lives are transformed because of what they learn on their courses.”

The report added: “Students and apprentices really enjoy coming to the College, where they are treated equally and respectfully by supportive and helpful teachers.”

Blackburn College was also praised for their links to local businesses, especially for the almost 500 apprentices at the college, as well as having expert tutors and assessors.

Assessors highlighted that adult students, many of whom begin their courses far from the job market, make outstanding progress.

The inspectors added: “Leaders, governors and staff are passionate about the College.

“They have high expectations and aspirations for students and apprentices to succeed.

“Leaders provide carefully considered and ambitious curriculums that meet the needs of most students and apprentices very well.”

Over recent years, Blackburn College has implemented strategic initiatives aimed at bolstering its educational offerings and enriching the overall student experience.

These initiatives include the integration of new technologies into the classroom, and the introduction of comprehensive support services designed to meet the diverse needs of its learners.

The improved Ofsted scores enhances the College’s reputation but also open doors to further opportunities, including increased collaboration with industry partners and additional funding for innovative projects.