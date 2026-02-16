BMet College launches innovative TV and media studio to enhance creativity and skills in the region

Learners studying media courses at BMet’s James Watt College are set to further develop their creativity and skills, following the launch of a state-of-the-art TV and media studio, Studio44.

The new studio reflects regional priorities as outlined by the West Midlands Combined Authority to grow skills, creativity and the screen industries – supporting the development of future talent in TV, film, digital and content creation.

Designed to provide industry-relevant experience, the facility will equip learners with the technical, creative and production skills needed to progress into further study, apprenticeships and employment in the region’s creative sector.

To launch Studio44, Sameena Ali-Khan from ITV Central News officially opened the studio.

Taking place at the college, specially invited guests including representatives from the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce, the Confederation of British Industry, Erdington BID and local marketing agencies, joined the forward-thinking event that included a panel discussion on creativity and skills development in the region.

Attendees had the opportunity to:

Hear how the studio will support local skills needs in the screen and creative industries.

See the facilities in action, through a short live demonstration led by BMet students.

Meet BMet staff, learners and employer partners.

Explore opportunities for collaboration and future partnerships.

Here is what some of BMet’s media production students had to say:

Cleona-Rea:

“The event was a really fun and useful experience. I had the opportunity to meet a lot of professionals in the industry, which I have never done before.

“The new studio is great, of industry standard and will help me to advance and get a proper grasp of my career prospects.”

Halton:

“I am so thankful to my college for allowing me to experience such a great event. I liked everything about it and loved the fact I was able to put questions forward to a panel of media experts.

“I’m excited to see what is to come with the pathways the studio can create. I now feel one step closer to realising my career aspirations.”

The event was organised to:

Showcase the new James Watt College TV/Media Studio as a high-quality training environment for future TV, film, digital production and content-creation professionals.

Highlight our existing and emerging partnerships with broadcasters, production companies, creative agencies and freelancers across the region.

Inspire prospective learners by positioning James Watt College as the place to study if they want a career in TV, film, digital media and content creation.

Mitch Miller, Curriculum Director at James Watt College, said:

“Our brand-new TV and media studio is a huge and significant development in the college fulfilling our ambition to provide real and sustainable, work-ready opportunities for students. Furthermore, as well as benefitting our learners, this initiative serves as a positive development for regional growth and mutually beneficial partnerships.

“We’re looking forward to not only welcoming our guests to the launch but also welcoming further partnerships as a result.”