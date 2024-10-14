BMet is officially “the best in business” after securing another Black Talent Award win

BMet’s longstanding commitments to fulfilling the needs of its ethnically diverse students, staff and wider community have been officially recognised with a coveted “Best Large Business” Award.

The outstanding achievement was received at The Black Talent Awards, held at the prestigious International Convention Centre (ICC) in Birmingham.

The special annual ceremony celebrates and honours outstanding Black talent in the UK.

This year’s theme was “Soaring Higher” – capturing “the brilliance, resilience and relentless pursuit of excellence that defines our community”.

Birmingham Metropolitan College (BMet) were the proud winners in the Organisational Award category. Individual Awards were also given in categories which included “Rising Star”, “Senior Leader” and “Solopreneur/Microbusiness”.

This is the second time that BMet have secured a winning title at the esteemed Black Tie Event, after previously seizing the best “Employee Resource/Affinity Network” prize.

To complement BMet’s ever-increasing success, Natalie Simmonds-Alleyne, Tutorial Development Manager at the college, was also a finalist in the Public Sector/Services, NHS and Education Award category.

The variety-filled event was hosted by acclaimed broadcaster and journalist from Birmingham, Marverine Cole and esteemed comedian, actor and writer Aurie Styla from London. Renowned businessman Tim Campbell MBE, also gave a key note speech in his role as The Black Talent Awards Ambassador.

The grand occasion included 16 award categories, performances from local talent and culminated with a set by world-class professional DJ Mexy.

Speaking of the award win, Glenice Allison, BMet’s BAME Network Chair said: “It is such a great honour for us to be officially crowned as the best large business by an awards ceremony that is so dear to our hearts.

“It is incredibly rewarding that the panel recognised all the efforts being made to solidify BMet as an anti-racist college in Birmingham.

“This year we were up against the global giant that is Jacob’s Engineering and to see our local college beat stiff competition is incredible and means so much.

“Being part of an organisation that proudly stands by its commitment to be an anti-racist college is incredibly rewarding and being able to work alongside like-minded change makers in a truly progressive environment, makes BMet a great place to work.”

BMet is a Further Education College offering a wide range of educational programmes. Located with sites across Birmingham, the college provides students with excellent facilities and supportive learning environments.

Pat Carvahlo, CEO and Principal at BMet said:

“We are very pleased to have won the award, which is a real testament to the hard work of our staff and students.

“It is a very significant achievement to have been recognised.”