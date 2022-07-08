Book explores how Religious Education can help pupils learn more about diversity

The teaching of Religious Studies and the positive impact the subject can have on people and society is explored in a book written by an academic from the University of Chester.

Dr James Holt, Associate Professor of Religious Education, has been asked to update his book Religious Education in the Secondary School: An Introduction to Teaching, Learning and the World Religions (Routledge) which is already used by teachers working in secondary education.

The updated edition aims to be a comprehensive and straightforward introduction to the effective teaching of RE in the secondary school classroom. It shows how the subject can be taught in a way that impacts the world around us, engages with pupils and prepares them to become individuals who celebrate and respect diversity.

This new edition of the book contains a new chapter on Religion and Worldviews and has an emphasis on developing an understanding of the importance and different ways of meeting the learning needs of pupils.

Dr James Holt is an experienced teacher, teacher educator and examiner.

He said: I am thrilled that a second edition was needed to Religious Education in the Secondary School, a book that is used on PGCE courses around the country. The updates reflect the changing landscape of Religious Education in schools since the book’s first publication in 2015. In the intervening years the Commission on RE published its findings, assessment in schools changed, new exam specifications were developed, and we are in the midst of a paradigm shift to a religion and worldviews approach.

“The religions and worldviews that are explored in the classroom are now recognised to be messy and demand an exploration of their lived reality, rather than establishing a chocolate box view of religion. I hope that beginning teachers and those at any stage of their career will benefit from engaging with the various discussions and pedagogical principles outlined in this book.”

