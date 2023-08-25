Borders College announced as a finalist at the Scottish Borders Business Excellence Awards

Borders College is delighted to have been recently announced as a finalist at the Scottish Borders Business Excellence Awards 2023 in the Large Business of the Year category.

The College was recognised through its commitment to areas such as sustainability, with several projects resulting in a 50% reduction to its carbon footprint across all campuses.

Changes to the estate, including the installation of solar panels, an innovative wastewater heating system, and replacing their fleet of cars with EVs, along with many other internal projects, helped to achieve this.

Health and wellbeing was also a key area, and the College was given recognition as a leader in supporting staff by creating action plans to improve the employee experience and encouraging them to become advocates for the things they are passionate about.

Several initiatives aimed at improving student wellbeing were also recognised, including quiet introduction sessions, aimed at providing opportunities for students with additional needs to learn about the college in a calm environment.

The Scottish Borders Business Excellence Awards 2023 will take at Peebles Hydro on the 1st of September, where the winners will be announced.

