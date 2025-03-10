Borders College Honoured at ALBAS 2025 for Outstanding Achievement in Rural Education

@BordersCollege has achieved outstanding success at the ALBAS 2025, Lantra Scotland’s Awards for Land-based and Aquaculture Skills, securing top honours in multiple categories and reaffirming its dedication to high-quality training and education in the rural sector.

In partnership with Borders Machinery Ring (BMR) and Tarff Valley, the college’s Pre-Apprenticeship in Agriculture programme was named the Winner of the Anna Murray Award for Partnership Working. This initiative is designed to equip the next generation of agricultural professionals with essential skills and experience, further strengthening Scotland’s rural workforce.

Additionally, Borders College student Lucie Shand, studying Animal Care (HND) at the Newton St. Boswells campus, was recognized for her exceptional dedication and achievements. She was awarded Runner-up in the Higher Education HND category, highlighting the college’s commitment to fostering talent in animal care.

The college’s collaboration in the South of Scotland Skills Partnership—alongside South of Scotland Enterprise (SoSE), SRUC, and the Scottish Funding Council—was also acknowledged. The initiative was awarded Highly Commended in the Anna Murray Partnership Award, reflecting its role in improving education access and skills training to support regional economic growth.

Andrew Johnson, Head of Sector at Borders College, said:

“We are absolutely delighted with our success at the ALBAS 2025. Winning the Anna Murray Award for Partnership Working, alongside the fantastic achievements of Lucie Shand and our South of Scotland Skills Partnership, is a true reflection of the dedication and collaboration at Borders College.

“These recognitions highlight our commitment to delivering high-quality education and skills training for the rural sector. Congratulations to all involved!”

Lantra Scotland works to promote careers in land-based, aquaculture, and environmental conservation sectors, driving skills development and workforce diversity. The ALBAS highlight the outstanding achievements of learners, apprentices, and industry professionals while demonstrating the value of investment in skills and training.

These achievements underscore Borders College’s ongoing impact in shaping the future of rural industries.

Borders College offers a wide range of learning opportunities and courses across various disciplines. So, whether you’re interested in vocational training, professional development, or pursuing higher education, the college provides options to suit different interests and career paths.

The college has a reputation for delivering industry-relevant training programs. The curriculum is designed in collaboration with employers and industry experts to ensure students acquire the skills and knowledge required in the job market. This practical approach enhances employability prospects for graduates.

Borders College boasts a team of experienced and qualified staff members who are dedicated to delivering high-quality education. They bring their expertise and industry experience into the classroom, creating a conducive learning environment and providing valuable guidance to students.