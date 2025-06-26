Borders College named a UK’s Best Workplaces for Wellbeing™!

The 2025 UK’s Best Workplaces for Wellbeing™ was launched this morning by Great Place To Work® UK, with Borders College placed 55th out of 100 medium-sized organisations.

The UK’s Best Workplaces for Wellbeing™ rankings include organisations who have succeeded in helping their employees to experience high levels of wellbeing in their workplace.

To compile the prestigious list, Great Place To Work culture experts analysed thousands of employee surveys, assessing their holistic experiences of wellbeing at work through fundamental facets of employee wellbeing, including work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, and financial security.

Evaluations also included an assessment of how well the organisation was able to deliver consistency of their employee experience across all departments and seniority levels.

Pete Smith, Principal of Borders College, said:

“We are incredibly proud to be recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces for Wellbeing™. This achievement reflects our deep-rooted commitment to creating a culture where our staff feel valued, supported, and empowered to thrive both personally and professionally. At Borders College, we believe that wellbeing is fundamental to success, and this recognition is a testament to the dedication of our entire team in fostering an inclusive and positive working environment. It’s an honour to be placed among such esteemed organisations and to know that our efforts are making a real difference in the lives of our people.”

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work UK, said:

“A thriving workplace culture is rooted in trust, pride, camaraderie, and a genuine commitment to employee wellbeing. When employees feel truly valued and supported, they’re not only healthier – they’re also more energised, motivated and aligned with their organisation’s goals. Congratulations to Borders College on earning a well-deserved place on this prestigious list!”

