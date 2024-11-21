Borders secondary schools take part in first Borders Esports Development event

As the esports industry continues to grow, educational programmes that emphasise inclusivity, skills development, and industry alignment are setting new standards.

Building on this, a recent event organised by South of Scotland Enterprise (SoSE) saw the @borderscollege host around 80 pupils from our regional schools, along with staff, with the purpose of providing a platform for young individuals to participate in esports activity.

The Scottish Borders Esports Development Day, run in partnership with the college and Developing the Young Workforce (DYW Borders), saw the pupils take part in development sessions throughout the day and learn more about the rapidly evolving esports sector.

The pupils engaged in tournaments, showcasing their gaming skills while also exploring the broader benefits of esports. The event highlighted transferable skills, such as teamwork, communication, problem-solving, and digital literacy.

Alongside the competitions, workshops and talks provided insights into career pathways in the esports industry and its growing relevance in various sectors.

Head of Sector Dale Clancy commented:

“This event was a great example of what esports can bring to our region. Working closely with our partners to widen participation in our schools has been a huge step forward. The students were engaged in the competition but were also inspired by relatable individuals who came along to support the day.

“Esports is more than gaming; in my opinion, that is a small part of what it is about. Business skills, communication skills, leadership, problem-solving and digital competencies are just some of the branches of this provision. We are lucky to have this resource in our college, and the opportunities from this space are limitless.”

The esports courses at Borders College provide candidates with opportunities to enhance their game-playing skills and organise and compete in esports events regionally and nationally.

Using a bespoke gaming studio, candidates also develop the essential digital skills that are required in the modern-day working environment and to progress on the multi-disciplined computing pathway.

Applications for the esports courses will open in January 2025.

Borders College offers a wide range of learning opportunities and courses across various disciplines. So, whether you’re interested in vocational training, professional development, or pursuing higher education, the college provides options to suit different interests and career paths.

The college has a reputation for delivering industry-relevant training programs. The curriculum is designed in collaboration with employers and industry experts to ensure students acquire the skills and knowledge required in the job market. This practical approach enhances employability prospects for graduates.

Borders College boasts a team of experienced and qualified staff members who are dedicated to delivering high-quality education. They bring their expertise and industry experience into the classroom, creating a conducive learning environment and providing valuable guidance to students.