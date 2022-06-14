Bouygues UK Hands Over West Hub to the University of Cambridge

Bouygues UK has handed over the West Hub to the University of Cambridge. The first building of its kind for the University, the West Hub is located at the heart of its West Cambridge site, where the Ray Dolby Centre, the new centrepiece of the Cavendish Laboratory, is also currently under construction by Bouygues UK.

The West Hub, which opened its doors on 26 April, has been designed to promote a collaborative environment on the site, connecting people from different departments of the University. Constructed by Bouygues UK under a design and build contract, the building provides a lively –new facility for the West Cambridge Innovation District

Moving away from the more institutionalised buildings on the site, this facility welcomes all – students, academics, researchers, businesses and the wider community – to share, learn and collaborate in its open and flexible spaces. The café bar and canteen facilities on the ground floor provide a varied range of catering options and, along with a convenience shop, will be open to all, encouraging the surrounding community to experience what the West Hub has to offer.

A collection of library, study, teaching and meeting room spaces can be found on the upper floors the building which will be shared by the current and future users of the site. The teaching rooms are adaptable and open for business and community use outside core teaching times.

The West Hub is a low-energy building which has scored an ‘Excellent’ BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) rating. A 10% reduction in carbon emissions has been achieved using zero and low carbon solutions such as a ground source heat pump.

Neil Pixsley, Project Director at Bouygues UK said,

“Following the completion of the Triangle Project for the University of Cambridge, we are proud to have been part of the team to deliver this outstanding building. The architecture and attention to detail has resulted in a truly inspirational building for both the University and the wider community which everyone who has been part of the project can be proud of.”

Matt Allen, Project Director at the University of Cambridge said,

“We are delighted that Bouygues UK has successfully delivered this strategic hub building which will significantly enhance the facilities at the University’s West Cambridge site. The West Hub is a vital milestone towards supporting an impactful innovation district that will help the University to retain its globally competitive position.”