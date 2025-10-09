Bracknell art students get spooky with The Lexicon

Art and Design students from Bracknell and Wokingham College are taking part in a spooktastic project with The Lexicon.

The Lexicon asked students studying the Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication Level 3 Diploma at Bracknell and Wokingham College, to work in pairs to transform 10 skeletons into works of art.

Once complete, the skeletons will be displayed in The Lexicon, opposite Primark, over the October half-term break, from Friday 24 October-Sunday 2 November 2025.

The exhibition will be called Skeleton Squad, with members of the public invited to vote for their favourite skeleton. The winning students will win a meal at Nando’s and a cinema ticket at Cineworld.

Bianka Humnicka, 17, from Bracknell is studying a Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication Level 3 Diploma at Bracknell and Wokingham College. Bianka is working with another student, Freya, on the project.

She said:

“I’m really excited! It’s something that interests me and I like that it’s practical. It’s nice that it’s going to be in town so we can show everyone what we’ve been doing.

“It’s really fun to work in a pair as you get more fresh ideas rather than just working by yourself. I like it.

“It will help us to learn more practical skills like creating 3D things like all the flowers and other things to go on it.”

Sue Dew-Gosling, Creative Arts Lecturer at Activate Learning, said:

“Students working on live projects within the community is an invaluable example of work experience.

“It boosts their confidence and helps them to develop a range of professional skills, which will prepare them for Higher Education or work.

“They have been able to learn about visual merchandising and fashion which opens a possible career opportunity for some of them to pursue.

“The collaborations we do with The Lexicon are particularly valuable in preparing students for future opportunities and we can’t wait to see the finished designs displayed in the shopping centre for the public to vote on.”

Sue Boor, Head of Marketing at The Lexicon, said:

“We are delighted to be working with Bracknell and Wokingham College again.

“The previous campaign, using recycled mannequins was really popular with visitors to the town centre and I have no doubt that the skeleton designs will be just as impressive.

“The early designs look amazing, with the student pairings demonstrating their creativity and flair, with each one looking so different.

“I can’t wait to unveil the finished designs to visitors to The Lexicon in the October half term.”