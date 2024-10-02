Brand new Workforce Observatory to shape the future of physical activity

The Sport and Physical Activity Workforce Observatory will empower academics and organisations within the sector to navigate the changing landscape of the skills and training needs of our workforce.

Working in collaboration with academics and the sector workforce, a brand-new platform for the latest data and research into the sport and physical activity workforce is on the horizon.

Launching in 2025, the Workforce Observatory will provide access to the latest real-world data and cutting-edge research into the UK sport and physical activity workforce; helping to develop curriculums; future-proof organisations; inform policy development; support workforce management, development, and planning; and foster new research collaborations and interdisciplinary studies.

Created as part of the Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity (CIMSPA)’s strategy for the sector, Releasing the Power of our Profession, and funded by Innovate UK, the Observatory aims to draw together the community of existing academics, employers, and organisations who already publish research into workforce development in sport, leisure, and physical activity and connect them with CIMSPA’s body of uniquely valuable sector-specific insight data and findings.

The Observatory will be served by two data platforms: CIMSPA Data Lens which is already available, and Data Lab, which is set to launch in 2025.

With the two platforms working together, the Sport and Physical Activity Workforce Observatory will provide access to top-level real-time data about sport and physical activity businesses, job postings and skills needs, as well as provide access to more in-depth data and bespoke querying tools to enable researchers to delve into the available insights and foresights to answer their questions and help us shape a more active and healthier nation.

A team of insight specialists will also be available to provide custom reports and consultancy on the data to support organisations in answering the questions they have.

Already the data and reports created from the team behind the Observatory has:

Supported LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) with their tennis coach workforce strategy,

Provided a recruitment analysis for Hartlepool Borough Council as they navigate towards opening a £35 million leisure facility in 2025,

Provided PureGym with a detailed look at personal training trends as they seek to expand and resolve the workforce challenges.

Spencer Moore, Chief Strategy Officer at CIMSPA, said:

“Through our own research and insight work, CIMSPA has a strong understanding of how important real-time insight into what is happening now in our sector is.”

“With the establishment of the Sport and Physical Activity Workforce Observatory, the intelligence that the sector and policymakers will have access to will take that rich insight and turn it into foresight – curating multiple streams of research, trend analysis and future modelling – looking ahead and supporting the workforce with a future focus.”

“There is a brilliant existing base of academics and system partner data specialists who already publish research into workforce development in sport, leisure, active wellbeing and physical activity. The Workforce Observatory will draw this community together, encourage collaboration, avoid duplication and streamline the translation of research into operational practice within the sector, helping us make more informed decisions for the benefit of the workforce.”

“The Workforce Observatory will be integral to informing the future of professional standards development, supporting curriculum design, guiding employer strategies and recruitment and retention plans, and informing policy.”

“We’re delighted to be co-ordinating the project which will have a significant impact on the future of our sector.”

Steve Osborne MA MBA FCIMSPA (Chartered), Chair of the Sport and Physical Activity Workforce Observatory Advisory Board said:

“The establishment of the Sport and Physical Activity Workforce Observatory represents a commitment aimed at expanding the sector’s data-driven insights, and strategic workforce planning.”

“The formation of the observatory is a strong endorsement of the work already achieved by the insights team at CIMSPA and the ongoing demand for high quality workforce related data and analysis by leaders across the sector.”

“We have a clear mission to empower the UK’s sport and physical activity sector by ensuring that it is equipped with a skilled, motivated, and sustainable workforce.”