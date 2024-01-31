Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Bridgend College becomes the UK’s first official member of internationally-renowned affinity group

Bridgend College January 31, 2024
Chris Long, Head of Health, Safety and Sustainability at Bridgend College

Chris Long, Head of Health, Safety and Sustainability at Bridgend College, has accepted a special invitation to represent the College as the UK’s first member of the World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics (WFCP) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Affinity Group.

The Group, which has been in operation for almost four years, works to advance the awareness and adoption of the SDGs within technical and vocational education and training (TVET) learning worldwide. Through active knowledge sharing, experience bridging and the creation of an engaged and diverse international community, the Group works to embed SDG principles through processes and practices to ensure no one is left behind.

Following collaboration with Colleges and Institutions Canada (CICan), and recent presentations to international symposiums, Chris received a direct invitation to join the Group. This will be an ongoing role which will not only support the Group’s outstanding work, but will also enable Bridgend College to continue developing impactful strategies towards the creation of sustainable futures.

Bridgend College, now a Co-Lead of the Affinity Group, will be working alongside other innovative global institutions, including CICan, UNESCO-UNEVOC International Centre for TVET, Technical and Further Education New South Wales (TAFE NSW), Instituto Nacional de Capacitación Profesional (INACAP), and the Kenya Association of Technical Training Institutes (KATTI). For more information, visit here. 

“I feel honoured and privileged to be able to represent Bridgend college on a global platform as the UK’s first member of the affinity group. The opportunity to support, learn and work alongside such distinguished people and organisations for the benefit of students and citizens is truly amazing.”

Chris Long, Head of Health, Safety and Sustainability at Bridgend College
Published in: Education, Social impact, Work and leadership
Bridgend College

